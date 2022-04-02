Ana Silvia Garza, mother of Mariana Garza, expresses her support for Sasha Sokol

The actress Ana Silvia Garza expressed her unconditional support for Sasha Sokol after the singer denounced producer Luis de Llano on social networks for maintaining a relationship with her when she was a minor.

Let us remember that Ana Silvia was very close to Sasha at that time because she accompanied her daughter Mariana Garza while they were in the Timbiriche group.

It was in an interview for the show program ‘Ventaneando’, where the actress Ana Silvia broke the silence.

“There is an endearing love and unconditional support and yes, now with the experiences, I can understand that God’s times are perfect and that sometimes you can’t speak,” he said.

And he added: “We are of course united with everyone, but specifically, there is an endearing affection from everyone, and respect and unconditional support for everyone.”

When questioned by the media about how she lived that stage in which Sasha Sokol and Luis de Llano were a couple, Mariana’s mother responded.

“The truth we have always respected, Marianita has taught me prudence, tolerance and respect for each person’s decision. Until now (Sasha) speaks, but we are really beyond words. She knows that we are with her and we adore her, she is unconditional, “he sentenced.

Finally, Ana Silvia mentioned that they can’t talk about that stage: “You can’t talk about what you don’t experience, that’s when it becomes wisdom. When you don’t experience it, the only thing you can do is have that quality of empathy, of putting ourselves in the other’s place in order to understand. We are nobody to judge or to label, but we are with her, of course we are.