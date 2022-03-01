Ana Terradillos, dismayed by the testimony of a Ukrainian couple hidden in a bathroom in Kiev

Despite negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, the attacks on Ukraine have not stopped. In fact, this Tuesday Russia has already launched Russia’s second assault on Kiev with a 56-kilometer-long military convoy made up of battle tanks, tanks and military transport vehicles to inflict a second assault on the Ukrainian capital. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s men of fighting age are trying to fight back.

However, there are stories and testimonies that shock and touch the heart. Like the one that has been heard in Ana Rosa’s program when Ana Terradillos interviewed two young Ukrainians hiding in a bathroom and who do not have weapons to defend themselves against Russian troops. The presenter, hearing her words, she could not help but get excited.

A Ukrainian couple speaks from a bathroom for 'The Ana Rosa Program'

Two residents of Kiev, Kristina Bohdiazh and Oleksii Otkydach, connected via video call with Ana Rosa’s program to explain what life is like these days in the city while the Russian and Ukrainian delegations finished reaching an agreement to prevent missiles from continuing to fall on civilian targets in the capital.

This couple, who is hiding in the bathroom of their apartment with their pet, explained that “the night has been quite quiet, perhaps because of the negotiations” although they heard “some alarms”. Kristina stated that “just when they finished talking we received some missiles here”.

'The Ana Rosa Program': Ana Terradillos is moved by the story of a Ukrainian couple hiding in a bathroom

In fact, “we are in the bathroom of our apartment, but all citizens, when they hear alarms, must go down to the basement or hide in the subway. We prefer to be here because we have electricity and water, we can make food and we don’t have windows in the bathroom, we feel quite protected for now”, Kristina recounted.

At that time, the couple did not hesitate to show the room in which they were, a place where they had put a mattress and extension cords to use the light in the apartment. The reason why they decided to stay in their apartment: the state of the shelter is not optimal and “it is very difficult” to spend a lot of time there.





Likewise, Oleksii put something important on the table: “I and my friends tried to sign up voluntarily, but they did not deny it because they said we had many volunteers, but not enough weapons.” It seems that “they chose those who had combat experience, military service.” Therefore, if the Russian troops come to their home they will have nothing to defend themselves with.

Another sad story in the middle of an invasion that no European country or its citizens want.