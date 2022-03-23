Ana Tragolaf: “The imposition of Western medicine is a form of inferiorization of the Mapuche nation”

The Feminism and its different perspectives have made evident the constant dispossession towards women in health matters, as we were able to observe in the approval process of initiatives such as Hadrian’s Law and the law that guarantees sexual and reproductive rights, projects that are advancing so far thanks to to the broad activism and support of those who have been victims of the patriarchy embedded in the health system.

However, the situation faced by indigenous women in particular is a reality that concerns something more complex than just patriarchy, as verified by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which affirms that they are exposed to a form of discrimination based on their cultural identity, gender, and other factors that occur both inside and outside their community, a fact that occurs as a result of historical colonialism.

Along these lines, discriminatory intersectionality is strongly present within the health area, where Mapuche women have historically been violated and less visible than transgressions against non-Mapuche women.

This is largely because most studies they see their situation under the same magnifying glass used towards non-Mapuche women. However, there are more reasons that are rooted in the foundation of the public health system.

Interculturality was a lie

In 2000, the Special Health Program for Indigenous Peoples (PESPI) was created, which is still in force with the purpose of consolidating an intercultural health system that recognizes that medical systems are limited in solving current health problems, admitting the existence and validity of other healing systems, such as the indigenous ones. The program applied to date (in 24 of the 26 Health Services in the country), has three axes: equity (reduce access gaps), intercultural health approach (in the actions of professionals and technicians) and finally, in indigenous social participation (in the formulation, execution, evaluation and monitoring of local plans.

According to him partner monitoring reportl organized by the Action Table for Abortion in Chile, most of the hospitals attended by a large influx of Mapuche people do not apply interculturality, and even health professionals are confused about what they understand by this concept. On the other hand, in Santiago, where the majority of the Mapuche population is found, a non-existent intercultural training of officials in childbirth and obstetrics. The study reveals that these facts have repercussions on the access and type of ssexual and reproductive health (SRH) of women.

One of the hospitals considered exemplary in this matter is the Nueva Imperial Hospital, where care has 2 optional modules; one of Western medicine and another of Mapuche medicine. The idea is that patients know they have a choice. However, these realities of positive recognition are isolated events, since the interculturality manifested generally depends on the will of each professional, not functioning as a systematic program in most health centers. On the other hand, it is necessary to highlight that today the majority of the Mapuche population is in the city at the national level, however, health centers with intercultural measures are mainly found in rural zones.

In this regard, the Coordinator of the Observatory of Equity in Health according to Gender and Mapuche People, Ana Tragolaf, points out in a conversation with The Braga Counter that interculturality is clearly a task of the Chilean system, since the Mapuche people have been intercultural for several decades. On the other hand, he assures that these measures cannot work without extensive training in the matter by health professionals and technicians. “They need to be trained because the health team must inform Mapuche women that there are more treatment options, for example, in the case of childbirth, mention that they can be given the placenta.”

The gynecologist Libertad Méndez agrees with these sayings, “we have a pending challenge to understand other views of medicine and how ancestral knowledge and that of native peoples share the stage with health from a biomedical perspective and the integration and change of paradigms that allow work set”. Likewise, Mendez adds that this is a structural problem with a predominant macho bias, for which it is necessary to go through all public policies. “The health system and the training of those of us who work in it is profoundly patriarchal, that is, hierarchical, militarized, sexist, asymmetrical and lacking in the possibility of questioning and with a lot of resistance to change,” she points out.

For being Mapuche, poor and a woman

Ana Tragolaf is also the president of the Aukiñko Zomo Mapuche Women’s Corporation, for her, the health system has not guaranteed a decent place for women and maintains the same program for the entire country. “There are women who go to a public service and are not well attended, are violated or are discriminated against, and that is something that is not counted in the statistics,” she emphasizes.

Violence against pregnant women has manifested itself in various ways: intervening in their bodies without the right to give an opinion, forcing them to follow a hospital treatment that is different from their cultural beliefs and that most of the time involves a trip to the city without the company of a human being. loved one, and being exposed to situations of stress and mistreatment for being Mapuche and poor. The consequences of that are reflected in psychological damage, as mentioned by Nadia Antipán, whose voice breaks to this day when she recounts her experience in Villarica and Temuco, communes in the Araucanía region with a high Mapuche population. “The doctor treated me badly, she made me take my clothes off quickly, telling me ‘Now it’s hard for you to take off your clothes‘. At that time Nadia was a single mother, she did not respond or take legal action out of fear. “In the middle of the contractions she challenged me telling me to let her sleep, why was she complaining so much and to shut up”.

The mother had a complicated delivery, there were 24 hours of contractions where she did not feel any type of accompaniment, and due to the poor condition in which she was left, she could not attend to her baby on her own, she needed someone to take her to breastfeed him. It was her mother and her sister who supported her with the baby. She recounts that even the nurses yanked it away from her when visiting hours ended.

Nadia assures that the harassment of which she was a victim was clearly due to being a Mapuche woman. “In the Temuco hospital, the treatment of the nurses, especially the heads, they were from india down, and many more things that I cannot repeat, no one deserves to be treated like this”. On the other hand, due to the bad experience and her trauma, she stopped attending her gynecological care. Which had consequences when she got pregnant again, since she did not control her pregnancy and her son was born premature.

According to the gynecologist Méndez, who is also part of the Coordinator of Feminist Physicians, the psychological damage can last for years and is expressed in gradual ways, from isolated manifestations of sadness or anger to the serious consequences of post-traumatic stress. There may also be depression, anxiety, sleep and eating disorders, rejection of breastfeeding, their body, the newborn, rejection of sexual activity, fear and anxiety in health care settings, a feeling of being infantilized, of not being have a voice

Such facts are consistent with the experience of Nadia, who affirms that the psychological damage has lasted over time, she continues to have nightmares with the hospital, with the screams of her baby and the nurses. Likewise, she is convinced that her 12-year-old daughter also suffers consequences, specifically separation anxiety, which she directly relates to the situations in which she was abruptly taken from her.

A way to erase Mapuche women

According to Tragolaf, The violence and imposition of Western medicine on women has been one of the many forms of domination and inferiorization of the Mapuche nation. “It happened just like the language, they prohibited us so much from communicating in Mapudungun that finally many Mapuche stopped speaking it, out of fear and for protection.” In the case of women specifically, she reflects that ancestral customs related to sexual and reproductive health have been taken away, knowledge that was transmitted from mothers to daughters without shame or guilt.

The academic equates this situation to what the machi face, who constantly suffer a type of discrimination associated with a negative role related to witchcraft.

Along these lines, Tragolaf assures that the transgression of Mapuche women’s rights within the health system is another way of erasing them. This can also be seen in midwives, who have disappeared en masse in recent decades. “The puñeñelchefe (midwives) had knowledge regarding the sexual health of women that was persecuted and prohibited”, in addition, adds the separatist bias, “they fulfilled an important role for women, because within the Mapuche society they are very closed in terms of their sexual health, men had no place there “says the academic.

These statements are consistent with what was studied by the academic Salazar, who through the study called “The job of the püñeñelchefe: Memories of childbirth in the stories of three Mapuche women from the Curaco Ranquil community”, has pointed out that Mapuche historians describe state health practices as a cause of the disappearance of püñeñelchefe (midwives), and in the long run, this has caused families to lose their ancestral traditions regarding childbirth and sexual health.

Likewise, the former president of the constitutional convention, Elisa Loncón, mentioned it in relation to cultural traditions when the law on sexual and reproductive rights was approved. “We have installed Reproductive Rights in the ancestral knowledge of our peoples. Women, from our mothers and grandmothers, have been educated about our body and we also learned methods of fertility and non-fertility”. In just this sentence, the constituent, she emphasized how the Chilean hegemonic system took away from indigenous women the ability to decide about their bodies.

In the case of the Mapuche zomo (Mapuche women), due to the imposition of non-Mapuche education, the value of women was declining and the female body began to symbolize something negative and unknown. On the one hand, menstruation went from being a cause for celebration to being a disease and a taboo, as indicated by the researcher Margarita Calfio, in her publication “Pekorand in”, where it states that the beginning of the menstrual cycle “involves the transfer of information and knowledge by older women to girls; it is even known of certain ceremonies and gifts for the feted, by the families of the community”. In accordance with what Tragolaf stated, the researchers affirm that knowledge about lawen (herbal medicine) was normal, to control the cycle, to not have babies so quickly, to mitigate ailments, and to abort. Knowledge that in matters of childbirth the puñeñelchefe performed professionally, and that colonialism snatched them away.

Undoubtedly, despite the fact that today there are great advances in reproductive health with Adriana’s Law and the constitutional law on reproductive and sexual rights, it is important that these laws guarantee interculturality in a transversal way, otherwise, degradation of indigenous women will continue to endure invisibly as it has until today.