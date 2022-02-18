Ana Victoria reveals why they decided to take Diego Verdaguer’s illness privately

the departure of Diego Verdaguer He left a void among his faithful followers, who remained very attentive from the first moment to the news related to his death. However, the rumors surrounding the musician’s death grew over the days, not only because it became known that the singer had lost the battle against Covid-19, but also because of the secrecy that his family maintained by avoiding publicly discuss the disease. Finally, Anna Victoriathe daughter that the Argentine procreated with amanda michaelbroke the silence on the reasons why they decided to take this situation private, putting an end to the uncertainty and taking advantage of the space to praise the memory of his father, who was fired with a couple of religious ceremonies, one of them in the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City.





Without further ado, Ana Victoria spoke about her father’s hospitalization and the reasons why they remained totally secretive during those days, without imagining that the circumstance would take a definitive turn. “We decided to remain silent, privately, because firstly we never imagined the outcome of the story, and secondly because we don’t have to say everything…”, Said the also singer during the press conference they offered during the mass in the Basilica. “I think that we have identified ourselves as a family that knows how to divide into a clear line what is the show and what is your home. It was not something that we were willing to communicate for our personal reasons and it honestly surprised us all…“, he claimed.





In that space, Ana Victoria also did not want to go into details about the rumors that emerged in recent days, when it was questioned whether Verdaguer was vaccinated against Covid-19. “That is not an important issue, the important thing is his legacy, my father’s. The important thing is that his time has come, that God took him and that he left us a very great lesson, a great example of family, a great father, an exemplary husband, that I am a witness of that great love they had for each other. There are misunderstandings, we are sorry for the misunderstanding, we did not want to create that confusion with the media… ”, she said at another point in the talk, in which she also spoke of the good relationship she has with her half-sister, Gimena Bocadoro. “The relationship with my sister is very good, it always was, everything that my father created is beautiful, always. He always instilled in me and my mother that we were a beautiful family … ”, he affirmed.





Amanda Miguel’s recent messages





After saying goodbye to Diego Verdaguer, Amanda Miguel took to her social networks to thank again for the joy of having shared her life with the interpreter, highlighting the peculiar encounter that made them coincide in their youth without imagining that they would be together forever. “Every day I thank destiny for having put us in the right place at the right time. What chance existed of meeting in Buenos Aires? Two young people full of illusion, exchanging glances, definitely life had the path laid out for us. Until always, my great love, ”wrote the singer, who later recalled the dinners and coffee with her husband, who she assures she always dreamed of being successful and succeeding.





In the midst of her mourning, Amanda also wanted to make it clear that she will not share more details about her husband’s departure, after her recent visit to the Mexico City Airport was approached by the press. “Sorry for not seeing you today, but I think I’ve shared everything we consider as family. The airport is an uncomfortable place to approach me and continue talking about a subject that has already been said. Thank you for your understanding”, she finished.





