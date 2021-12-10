Anagni – Fitness area at the Rimembranza park and playgrounds at the San Bartolomeo Village

The municipal council approved the final project for the construction of the fitness area in the city center and playgrounds in the San Bartolomeo Village

In the morning session of Tuesday 7 December, the municipal council approved the project relating to the interventions decided on 24 December 2020 and relating to the “construction of a fitness area at the Parco della Rimembranza and redevelopment of two play areas located in Via Cangiano, a hamlet of San Bartolomeo “. The possibility of proactively planning interventions, following determination no. 422 on 12 April 2021, which confirmed “the booking of the expense commitment for the sum of 320,700.00 euros” on specific items of expenditure. The areas affected by the interventions, both that of the Parco della Rimembranza in the city center and the peripheral one of San Bartolomeo, will be subject to the installation of fences and cameras for video surveillance. Satisfied the mayor Daniele Natalia and the commissioner for Public Works deputy mayor Vittorio d’Ercole, for whom attention to the suburbs is a priority as much as that towards the city center. The Parco della Rimembranza, a green lung close to Piazza Cavour that Gregorovius called “the most beautiful garden in Europe”, dominated by the majestic War Memorial, will be the object of the installation of fitness equipment, and will hopefully see the presence of young people and not so young, eager to heal the spirit and the body with outdoor activities, followed by experts in the various disciplines. The Park, too often the object of negative attention from vandals and youngsters, will be able to return to be experienced even by the very young and their companions, restoring liveliness and decorum to a place that is unique in its specificity. Jackal