Anagni, Health. The Aemme Medica Specialized Medical Center inaugurates a new highly efficient ophthalmology clinic

State-of-the-art and latest generation machinery and instrumentation to offer a service of excellence in prevention, diagnosis and therapy of all ophthalmological pathologies: Aemme Medicaan established specialist medical center based in Anagni, has recently inaugurated a modern and welcoming eye clinic fully equipped to meet the needs of each individual patient and to allow them an accurate diagnostic and therapeutic evaluation.

Aemme Medica’s ophthalmology service recognizes the importance of careful prevention work in the different stages of life: in the child, in the adolescent, in the adult, in the elderly. An early diagnosis is important for everyone in order to avoid irreversible damage that can seriously affect vision.

The clinic – explain from the Anagnino center – it will allow to diagnose and possibly treat the most common visual diseases such as, for example, myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, retinal detachment, cataract, strabismus, glaucoma, presbyopia, tired eyes or macular degeneration associated with age and other pathologies. To guide it, Dr. Francesco Fortea well-known specialist with proven experience.

An important step forward for the prestigious center which is based in via G. Giminiani and which is led by Alessandro Terralia young and dynamic entrepreneur, who explains to anagnia.com: “our aim is to further differentiate our healthcare offeralways placing the patient in front of everything and making available, in a single structure, specialists from all branches of medicine, including – from today – that of the ophthalmic“.

The surgery of Aemme Medicadespite being private, is able to offer at a fair costmedical services and in-depth examinations such as the bottom of the eye And it could be a first approach to be able to addressif necessary, to eye surgery at the best facilities of the National Health System.

The Aemme Medica Center

Aemme Medica is located in Anagni in via G. Giminiani at number 17; is located on the ground floor, suitable for the disabled and therefore without any architectural barrier. It is equipped with a reception to receive patients where they can fulfill the practices, clinics for specialist visits and diagnostic tests.

the reception of the Center

The Center has specialists operating in a private regimeready to face any solvent problem in the Outpatient Clinic or with an exhaustive hospital connection to intervene in a quick and timely hospitalization, such as to make it a complete and effective specialist reference point for the needs of users.

The Outpatient Clinic employs specialized medical and paramedical personnel, modern and effective equipment, computer systems in constant evolution for the reservation and management of data and for the pursuit of correct diagnoses. For reservations or information, please contact this telephone number: 0775728391.

