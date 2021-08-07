Anagni – “Like in the eyes of a child” at the International Festival Invent a Film (video)

“Come in the eyes of a child” is the short film shot in Anagni on 9 and 22 May 2020, which documented the closed and deserted historic center during the lockdown.

The film shot in the silence of the city reproduces and projects towards rebirth, the restart from the fatal period marked by the pandemic. A journey through the suggestive and wonderful city village, rich in medieval and contemporary history, told by an amazing Benedetto Orestini. A film that touches the heartstrings and at the same time represents an exceptional tourist promotion of the city of the popes.

The short film (click here https://www.tg24.info/anagni-coronavirus-inno-alla-rinascita-come-negli-occhi-di-un-bambino-video/) was conceived and produced by the Quartiere Cerere association with the president Luca Santovincenzo and directed by the Anagnino director Benedetto Orestini, in November 2020 it was selected from almost 3,000 films from around the world and was among the 100 finalists at theInternational Coronavirus Film Festival. On Friday 6 August another award arrived, projected in the municipal amphitheater of Lenola (LT) and was selected in two competitions of the 23rd edition of International Festival Invent a Film.



Loading... Advertisements

Yet another well-deserved recognition for the director of the city of the popes Benedetto Orestini and for Enrico the little protagonist of the short film. The film received the compliments of the jury for the inspired emotions and for the original idea of ​​a form of cultural promotion.

Anna Ammanniti