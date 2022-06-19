Analia Franchin recently revealed that he is terrified of marriage, which is why he has never been married. The former MasterChef Celebrity participant was sincere and she explained to Pronto magazine, the reasons why she is still legally single.

In the interview, the panelist from “A la Barbarossa” was asked if it is true that in 2009 she married her current partner, the businessman Sebastian Eskenazi. “I’m not married, no. Legally, I am not married because I am terrified of marriage. We function as such, but we are not married..

Analía Franchín’s phobia for which she does not marry Sebastián Eskenazi.

To her forceful statements, Analía added: “I was always afraid of the formality of marriage. I’d rather have to fight the relationship day to day. Not relax and say: “Total is already mine”.

According to existing phobias, analia suffers from gamophobia, which is the “irrational fear” of getting married; however, she can have a traditional relationship and commitment, except that, at the precise moment of going to the altar, she happens to him like Julia Roberts in “Runaway Bride”, that she is afraid of that moment and runs away.

“I don’t want that, I don’t like it. I already had an attempted marriage with an ex-boyfriend, with whom we had the church, we went to the talks, we had the date, the catering and the paid room. But I suspended everything and told him that we could continue the relationship, but he did not encourage me to get married”, commented the presenter for the source.

Analía commented that when she goes to a wedding she begins to feel anguished. She also added that it is something that she has already worked on in therapy. “I guess it has to do with this thing of not feeling claustrophobic. The same thing that happens to me when I’m locked up on a plane and it scares me.”.

Analía Franchín recounted the strange knock she suffers from

Last year in PH, can we talkin one of the chapters in which her friend Vero Lozano hosted the program, Analía Franchín was a guest and confessed that at 49, she was only able to sleep alone for the first time. This happened because her husband, Sebastian Eskenazi she had a business trip and she was left alone.

“Once I couldn’t find anyone to come with me and I had to call the gardener. Nobody was there and I called my husband and told him I was going to call the gardener. I need another presence at home!”confessed the panelist between laughs.

Analía Franchín confessed that she still has many fears and that she treats them in therapybut he stressed that due to the toc he suffers and that he has been fed all his life, it has been difficult for him to overcome all the phobias he has, including also the fear of being locked up or claustrophobia.