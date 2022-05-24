Analu Dada reveals what a musical day is like in El Salvador

A few days ago, the Salvadoran singer starred in a musical based on a successful movie that contains popular songs from the 70s.

Ana Lucía Dada, better known as Analu Dada, is one of the Salvadoran youth talents, at 18 years old, the young woman has released different songs that have even been heard by celebrities from different Latin countries.

Recently, Analu participated in a musical based on the popular movie “Mamma Mia”, which stars actress Amanda Seyfried and is set with the greatest hits of the Swedish group Abba, very famous in the 70’s.

Analu played the main star, that is, she gave life to Shopie, the role of Seyfried in the film, but during one of the presentation days, the interpreter of “Your mouth” decided to share on TikTok what a full day is like musical performances in El Salvador.

Analu was the protagonist of the musical. Illustrative and non-commercial image/instagram.com/p/Cd17694sBOl/

In the video, the young woman explained that in a single day they would have to present three functions, which meant for her and the cast an hour full of hard work but also fun.

As detailed, always before a presentation they perform a sound check on stage, then they prepare with costumes and makeup, to finally warm up their voices and go on stage.

Between each performance, Analu and her theater companions have a couple of hours to eat, relax their minds and recharge their batteries, but apparently without being able to leave the place where they present the musical to avoid mishaps.

The young singer was the main star of the musical theater hit. VIDEO: Illustrative and non-commercial image/tiktok.com/@analudada/video/7098593641794456837

The day continues for its second function and the preparation is the same as the first, until the last presentation arrives.

“It was a super tiring day, but I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed it,” said the young singer who has more than 50,000 followers on his Spotify channel.

