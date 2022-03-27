Analysis and opinion of the Bluetti AC300 + B300 battery

Design, dimensions and weight

It may not show in the pictures, but both products are huge and heavy. The B300weighs its good 36.1kg and measures 520 mm wide by 320 mm deep and 266 mm wide. While the AC300 is “somewhat” lighter – with many quotes – because it hits the scale 21.6kg and some measures designed to, as seen in the photos, place it on the B300 (520 mm wide by 320 mm deep) although it is somewhat higher up to 358 mm.

Again, translating it to objects of everyday life, we speak of two products that are, each one, of the size of a camping fridge (and the weight, well the same as when we carry it full). For their transport, some handles have been added that allow us to move them safely and, in addition, the entire system is covered with high-quality plastic and rubber, which makes it possible to withstand outdoor use.

Its dimensions mean that, obviously, we are not dealing with a “domestic” product or to have in a room. Its natural habitat will be a motorhome, a second home where there is no electrical installation, as a backup system for blackouts or similar uses, but not something for everyday and daily use. You have to think carefully about where to place them so that they give us all the necessary functionality. If you have a country house or a nomadic life, they may come in handy because, in addition, they have a solar charging kit, thus making them an ideal team for those who want to “get out” of the system from time to time. when.

Price and compatibility

Before we go any further, let’s talk about the price. The AC300+B300 power station costs €4,499 but can be discounted by €600 with code AC300B300SPRINGSALE. So right now you can get out for about 3,899 euros. It may seem like a lot, but in this segment we are talking about the best product that we can find at a very interesting price. On the other hand, if we need an extra B300 or just want the battery, the price is 2,399 euros (and in this case, we can get a discount of 300 euros with the code BLUETTIB300). Yes, they include 4 years warranty.

One thing to note: the B300 can be used independently, it is a battery, with a limited number of connectors, but self-sufficient. The AC300 is intended to be the “brain” of the system and does not store power. But it is responsible for us being able to connect devices up to a limit of 300 W. It can work as a UPS if we have it at home, but that is not its main task or its most indicated use, so it does not make sense to buy it independently – and, besides, that’s why you can’t -.

What can we connect?

The AC300 has, as you can see, all these connection possibilities:

6 alternating current ports (230V): the plugs of a lifetime, everything you have plugged into the wall of your house, you can connect it here (laptop, computer, televisions, appliances, etc.)

4 USB-A 5V and 3A: charging ports for gadgets such as mobile phones, tablets, etc.

1 USB-C: also for gadgets, but of the latest generation.

2 x 12V DC Ports: Your car cigarette lighter, things like an electric cooler, or a flashlight can take this connector.

2 15W wireless charging ports on the top: right now the most common are mobile phones and wearables with this type of connection to recharge the battery.

For its part, the B300 has these outputs:

1 USB-A port

1 USB-C port

1 12V DC port

“And all those other ports you see on the side of the pictures?” We also explain it to you. These are both charging ports, to connect the solar charging system (2400W) and other batteries (as we have said, up to 4). Here you can see an example, and also, they are connectors of a considerable size.

Within its technical characteristics we cannot forget that it has a pure sine wave inverter, which ensures that the energy flow is uniform, it also has functions such as UPS or UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) so that we can use it as a backup if the power goes out, and MPPT regulator, a type of charge controller that is capable of making solar panels work at full power – something that we have not been able to test -. The brand promises that the LFP cells of the B300 have more than 3,500 life cycles.

The good thing is that you don’t have to buy cables for all of them because Bluetti includes them in the AC300+B300 pack.

What can we use such a beastly battery for?

You don’t have to think too much about these devices because the only thing they serve is to connect devices and use the stored energy. Now, the service that this can give us is another story. What can be done with a power station that has 3072 Wh and up to 300W?

Well, things like, depending on the brand:

Cook 45 meals in a microwave

180 hours of uninterrupted operation of a light bulb

3 hours of use of a heater

10 hours of use of a refrigerator

2 hours of use of an air conditioner

In the end, it is still a problem of addition and subtraction: you can connect devices up to the aforementioned power and, depending on its consumption, it will be used up sooner or later. That is why one of the most interesting uses is as an “emergency” system in case of blackouts. It is evident that a whole day could not supply the energy that a house needs at 100%, but it could maintain “minimum” services.

For our part, we wanted to put the Bluetti station to the test and what we came up with was how long does it take to charge this monstrosity? In the tests we carried out, connecting the power station to the network of a conventional house, we are talking about a charge between 4 and 5 hours.

The second question we asked ourselves Could we work a whole day connected to this system? We connect 2 computers next to 2 27-inch screens to the AC300+B300, and we went to work for 10 hours. The added power was about 170W and, we can say, that we finished the day and there was still a 30% charge left in the B300, something really surprising, because we also took the opportunity to charge 2 mobiles to 100% with their wireless ports.

A separate mention also deserves the control system. both from the AC300 display like from the app offered by Bluettiwe have real-time control of both load and consumption.

In addition, it has different systems such as one that allows us to limit the percentage of charge, so that the B300 is neither fully discharged nor charged above a certain level, which helps maintain battery health. It is also possible to program not only times in which to use the energy station, but also the moments in which it will start charging, which allows us that whenever we have to use it, it is ready and that, for example, when the energy is cheaper – something that now worries a lot – is when it starts to load.

Last but not least, we can also find out what our contribution to reducing our carbon footprint has been by using energy in this way. Along with this, for each charging station that Bluetti sells, we will receive both a trophy and a diploma that certifies that we have contributed to the LAAF Program (Lighting An African Family) with which a family will be provided with the necessary systems to have electricity.

Conclusion and opinion

The truth is that the conclusions of a battery, in the end, are just as simple as its use. And an energy station as beast as it is to multiply by X the possibilities that such a team can have. The AC300+B300 is clearly not for “everyone” in the sense that it can be recommended simply to have it at home and charge things.

Its mission and its possibilities do not go in this direction. It is a device that gives us energy independence in the event of possible network outages, so if you are worried about that, it is a great alternative. It is also one of the best options for a home in the countryside or for those who enjoy a “nomadic” life or vacation. We are going to have energy to give and take and, in addition, the possibility of charging it solar means that we will no longer worry about having a plug nearby.