analysis and opinion of the fryer that is not from Xiaomi

Share

We entered the world of hot air fryers in style: this is the MIUI Air Fryer.

The oil free fryers they are more fashionable than ever, being one of the most practical pots we can buy right now. And eye, we do not say it because yes. In recent weeks we have been taking advantage of one of the most peculiar models of this thriving segment: the MIUI Air Fryerwhich we already warned you that nothing to do with Xiaomi.

And yes, we know you have the MIUI logo At the top, we know that the old MIUI logo appears on the box and we know that the orange of the brand is exactly the same as used by Xiaomi in all his branding. But really, believe us when we say that it has absolutely nothing to do with Xiaomi: We are dealing with a Chinese brand that, coincidences of life, is called MIUI and that uses the same orange as Xiaomi, perhaps to differentiate itself or perhaps to attract the attention of a potential buyer that is somewhat “misguided”.

Be that as it may, the MIUI oil-free fryer is a conventional hot air fryer and no mobile connectivity but that manages to stand out for its great capacity and its good results with a multitude of foods. It is also a model that, under normal conditions, has a price of around 80 or 100 euros, but it is possible to acquire it for much less if we pay attention to the constant promotions from stores like AliExpresswhere it stands as one of the fryers without oil with more success.

Buy on AliExpress: MIUI hot air fryer

All the keys of the MIUI Air Fryer, is it worth it?

MIUI hot air fryer Points for and against In favor Affordable price

Great capacity

Easy to use and clean Against Lack of “smart” features

a bit noisy Conclusions Cook without MIUI and without oil. An extremely easy-to-use hot air fryer that can be used a lot in the kitchen, especially because of its large capacity: we have a 4.5-litre drawer that can even hold a whole chicken

How much exactly does the MIUI Air Fryer cost?

As with many AliExpress products, it is difficult to define what is the regulatory price of this fryer. For this reason, if you want to know if it is worth the investment and what would be a fair amount to spend, there is no other option but to take into account the different prices that the MIUI Air Fryer has gone through in recent weeks.

Thus, while its current price fluctuates between 100 and 120 eurosyou have to know that during the last anniversary of AliExpress it was possible to buy it for about 60 euros. From here and with these numbers on the table, our recommendation is that, if you are interested, do not lose sight of the different AliExpress coupons and discount codes. You may not be able to buy it at the anniversary price any time soon, but it is very possible that you can get it for less than 100 euros.

Finally, so that you have a reference as far as prices are concerned, keep in mind that the RRP of the Xiaomi fryer (the official one, yes) is from €99.99. This model has all the advantages smart own of the Xiaomi ecosystem but comes with a capacity of only 3.5 liters, one liter below the MIUI Air Fryer. In this sense, if we look at the prices of oil-free fryers with a capacity of 4 or 5 liters, we will see that the price range usually starts from 70 or 80 euros.

So it seems that a fair price for the MIUI Air Fryer could go up up to 80 or even 90 euros. From there, it is very possible that things start to get difficult since we will be able to buy other models of great capacity at a good price or directly opt for 2 or 3 liter models but cheaper and with more features.

Our advice is that if you are interested in a large capacity oilless fryer look for a coupon or discount code to try to “get” this MIUI Air Fryer for less than 100 euros, since, as you will see below, it is a most useful pot, especially if you are one of those who prepares large quantities of food.

How does the MIUI Air Fryer work: does it really fry? Do you need oil?

In case there is still someone who does not know the trick, here we go once again: oil-free fryers don’t fry. Surprised? Well wait, there’s even more: oil-free fryers do need oil. How can this be? Well, basically because oil-free or hot air fryers work in the same way that a small oven would. We have a drawer in which we will introduce the food and a resistance that will heat up to a high temperature, all of this in combination with a fan that will circulate the hot air inside the “fryer”.

Thus, as much as marketing tries, the process of cooking food is more similar to that of baked. Now, it is true that hot air fryers they greatly facilitate the work: food is easier to handle, it is difficult for us to burn something, we dirty less, it takes less time… In addition, as is obvious, we will need very little oil for our preparations. Normally one or two tablespoons will be more than enough, even to “fry” a kilo of French fries.

That said, the operation of the MIUI Air Fryer is no mystery. We have a 4.5 liter capacity drawer dishwasher safe in which we will introduce the food and a resistance that we can program so that it works for a certain time until the 200 degree temperature. This is complemented by the already mentioned fan and a series of programs to select to prepare different recipes.

In the two weeks that we have tried it, we have made French fries, battered chicken and grilled vegetables, three recipes that to our surprise have been very simple to prepare. Once things like the amount of oil (make sure everything is spread well), the removed (every so often you have to turn the contents of the drawer over) and the temperature (if you put a lot of food with a high temperature, what is higher will be toasted), the truth is that the results are quite good.

Of course, it’s not exactly the same as frying (we don’t want to fool anyone), but just for the time and oil we save the thing already compensates.

Main strengths of the MIUI Air Fryer

This hot air fryer stands out for two very specific things: its enormous capacity and the good results offered, the latter thanks to a tremendously simple operation (the instruction manual in Spanish only has three sides). Once we plug in the fryer, it will turn on automatically and we can start its operation by selecting any of the 8 modes or programs included. These programs are nothing more than default configurations of time and temperature, which we can adjust whenever we want. For this reason, we could summarize the operation of the fryer in the following points:

Turn on the fryer.

Select a program.

Adjust the time and temperature to your liking.

Start cooking.

From time to time it is advisable to stir the content a little, take the opportunity to monitor cooking and modify the temperature and time if necessary.

Easier impossible.

According to the little recipe book included with the fryer, in addition to fries or various batters, the MIUI Air Fryer can also be used to grill meats, French toast and even pizza. Theoretically, more recipes can be found on the MIUI website, although the page only shows an “under construction” notice. Be that as it may, based on our experience with the fryer, our advice is that you forget about times and temperatures and experiment on your ownsince if you vary the amount of food a little, the numbers will stop making sense.

The most recommended is go testing and checking the contents of the drawer from time to time, normally every time we stir the interior so that everything is cooked properly. In the same way, there is no fixed amount of oil to use, but once again it will depend on the food and the amount. In our case, when we have prepared breaded meat we have chosen to use a olive oil spray above the batter, while with the fries what has worked best for us has been smear them all in sunflower oil.

Apart from the cooking system, we must bear in mind that we are dealing with a pot that take care of yours (it occupies, more or less, the size of a standing microwave oven) and that makes a considerable noise. The latter is not particularly annoying and is justified by the eight blade fan including, which will distribute the hot air inside the fryer. It must be taken into account that all the air coming out of the device will do so through a small grid located at the back of the appliance (be very careful when sticking the fryer to a wall or another appliance: you have to let that air out).

Otherwise, the MIUI Air Fryer does not generate bad odors and it is cleaned in less than a minute, avoiding two of the main drawbacks of the classic fry. We will not have that unpleasant smell of fried food in our kitchen and we will be able to put both the drawer and the rack in the dishwasher. For the rest of the fryer, it will suffice to use a damp cloth and pass a little kitchen paper when it has cooled. This is due to good fryer design which includes a top panel of tempered glass and a completely smooth body as well as an interior (grille included) with a special ceramic finish with non-stick properties.

Buy on AliExpress: MIUI hot air fryer

Despite the absence of “smart” functions (unlike other models, it cannot be programmed remotely nor does it emit alerts to monitor its content), the MIUI Air Fryer is an all-terrain fryer ideal for households with 4 or more members. It is one of the models with the largest capacity on the market and its ease of use and cleaning make it a more useful appliance than it seems, a real discovery for cooks and lovers of healthy and creative food.

Related topics: Technology

Share

This device has been tested Independent thanks to a transfer by the brand. The article contains purchase links for which Andro4all could receive a commission

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!