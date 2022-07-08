ANALYSIS-Euro’s 20-year lows put ECB face costly decisions

* Currency divergence pushes euro lower

* High oil and gas bill is a drag

* More aggressive rate hikes expected

By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) – The euro’s slide towards parity with the dollar has put the European Central Bank against a rock and a hard place, leaving its officials with only painful and financially costly options.

Letting the currency fall would fuel inflation that is already at a record high, raising the risk that price growth will remain at a rate well above the ECB’s target of 2%.

However, battling the euro’s 20-year lows would require faster interest rate hikes, which could add to the woes of an economy already facing a possible recession, looming gas shortages and rising energy costs. exorbitant that are reducing purchasing power.

Until now, the bank has downplayed the issue, arguing that it does not have an exchange rate target, even if the currency matters. Even accounts of his June policy meeting, released Thursday, did not indicate any particular concern. But the market moves are now too strong to downplay.

“Euro weakness reinforces the notion that the ECB is behind the curve,” said Dirk Schumacher, head of European macro research at Natixis CIB. “Considering how high inflation is, a stronger euro would be quite helpful because it reduces inflation.”

The euro is down 10% against the dollar this year, but the trade-weighted currency is only down 3.3% so far.

This raises the cost of imports, especially energy and other basic products that are traded in dollars, which makes everything more expensive. Studies frequently cited by the ECB suggest that a 1% depreciation of the exchange rate increases inflation by 0.1% in one year and up to 0.25% in three years.

MORE WEAKNESS?

The problem is that economic fundamentals point to further weakness in the euro.

First, the ECB and the US Federal Reserve are moving at very different speeds.

While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has made it clear that he was willing to risk a recession with outsized rate hikes to bring down inflation, the ECB continues to take baby steps to reverse the exceptionally accommodative monetary policy of the past decade. , when inflation was too low.

It will raise rates for the first time this month, but doesn’t expect to get the deposit rate out of negative territory until September, and any further action will be clouded by recession risks.

The outlook for the euro zone has deteriorated so much since mid-June that a rate hike has been ruled out and markets now see just 135 basis points of tightening from the ECB.

The Federal Reserve, which has already raised rates several times, including 75 basis points last month, is expected to raise them another 180 basis points.

This leads investors to make higher profits across the Atlantic, so they are pulling money out of Europe and weakening the euro in the process.

Second, the euro zone’s huge energy dependence, mainly on Russian gas, also makes the economy more vulnerable to the fallout from the war in Ukraine, a natural drag on the currency.

“Faced with the imminent risk of recession – and with the euro being a procyclical currency – the ECB may have its hands tied in its ability to threaten more aggressive rate hikes in defense of the euro,” ING said in a note to clients.

Finally, the bloc’s energy bill has pushed up import costs, leaving it with a rare current account deficit. These exits also weaken the currency over time.

With each of the 19 eurozone countries affected differently, consensus on any pullback is likely to be difficult to reach.

To strengthen the euro, the ECB could indicate a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy, with a 50 basis point hike in September and more measures in October and December.

But with markets already expecting these decisions, the ECB must also agree, at least in part, with the Fed’s message that reducing inflation comes before all other priorities, even if it means forcing a recession. .

The message, even if positive for the euro, would likely encourage a sale of bonds from the currency bloc’s periphery, raising questions about debt sustainability.

For this reason, the ECB must also launch its bond purchase plan, in order to limit the increase in the borrowing costs of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece.

“Spoiler alert: yes, parity is at stake,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)