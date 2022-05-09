Analysis Kharon’s Crypt, the great adventure of Death

If you are one of those who were lucky enough to have a Game Boy Color, you will probably remember with great nostalgia and a smile on your face the afternoons you spent playing their games. An 8-bit console whose graphics, sounds and playable systems had a very marked and recognizable personality that, we are not going to deny, sometimes we miss it for everything that it transmits to us and the special memories that it awakens in us.

Apparently, we’re not the only ones who feel this way, since the Andromeda Project, a small studio indie Spanish made up of just three people, premiered last February Kharons Crypt: Even Death May Diean adventure that has perhaps gone a bit unnoticed in the face of the avalanche of launches that we have had in these first months of 2022, but that knows how to go beyond the simple tribute to this mythical laptop to offer us a very competent title and easily recommended.

Charon’s odyssey

His story tells us how a king, afraid of dying, set a trap for Charon, Death himself, in order to avoid his final destiny when it came for him. His plan is so successful that manages to seal the grim reaper and hide its receptacle in a deep crypt full of dangersbut how could it be otherwise, the years pass, the seal weakens and the spirit ends up freeing itself.

The collectible stories contain almost the entire narrative of the game.

from here We will embody Charon and it will be up to us to help him return to the surface so that he can claim once and for all the soul of the maddened monarcha far from easy task that will lead us to explore a gigantic multi-story dungeon where all kinds of obstacles, monsters and puzzles await.

Although the plot premise is quite simple, the background of its world and its characters has seemed very interesting to us due to the peculiar way in which it combines and twists well-known folk tales with touches of horror inspired by the narrative of HP Lovecraft. Of course, to discover these stories you must first find some collectible documents that are scattered throughout the map, a small detail that in our case has encouraged us to investigate the scenarios in depth.

An adventure with a classic flavor and an interesting twist

Focusing on the purely playable, say that we are before a dungeon crawler who drinks a lot of what is seen in deliveries of The Legend of Zelda for game boysso we must advance fighting in real time, avoiding traps, getting items that allow us to unlock new paths, solving numerous puzzles and finding keys.

Lots of puzzles await us.

The crypt is divided into sectors made up of a set of several floors between which we will have to constantly move before moving on to the next one, something that will force us to take many turns and retrace our steps frequently. The good news here is that the level design is really good and it is capable of creating all kinds of clever connections between its different rooms and floors, something that will force us to make extensive use of the map to find our way to many places. and even discover hidden rooms.

In addition, the challenges that we will find are very well planned and we have really enjoyed their intelligent puzzles, the variety of situations that occur, the ingenious use that he makes of some of his objects and even his intense and long battles against a series of bosses that have put us in more than one bind with their attack patterns. In fact, we have to admit that we have been very pleasantly surprised by how studied the difficulty curve is, with a delicious little point of challenge that achieves two things: that we always have to play carefully and that we never stop using our gray matter, for what to advance and progress becomes a very rewarding experience.

The bosses know how to embarrass us.

Although all this might lead you to think that the game does not do anything fairly new or original that helps it to differentiate itself from its influences, the truth is that there is a mechanism around which almost all of its development revolves that gives it its own character: the possibility of possessing our enemies to control their bodies.

As much as it represents Death itself, Charon is still a simple intangible spirit that barely has the ability to interact with its environment, which is why we must actively use its ability to stun monsters and enter their bodies to progress. How can you intuit each rival has its own characteristics that will allow us to do one thing or another. For example, a bat cannot open chests or doors since it has no hands, but it can fly over abysses, while a mouse can take advantage of its size to sneak through small gaps. In addition, all the damage we receive when we have a body will be suffered by said creature instead of our protagonist, something very useful that will allow us to be protected and avoid the dreaded endgame screen.

Having enemies will be key to advancing and making our way.

The positive part of this mechanic is that, in addition to being fun, is very well integrated and is essential to solve puzzles, overcome obstacles and, ultimately, progress through the dungeon, something that in combination with the use of objects leads to very ingenious situations, especially in the second half of our trip. The bad thing is that at a purely playable level, the variety of beings is not too extensive and there are a series of archetypes that end up constantly repeating themselves throughout the odyssey, leaving us with the feeling that it is a characteristic that could have been removed. even more match.

Something similar has happened to us with the items, leaving many of them very wasted and relegated to specific uses at quite specific times. For example, the bombs are going to be used from start to finish, but we can’t say the same for Medusa’s hair or the Mirror of Nitocris.

Better a torch than cursing in the dark.

Another aspect that has not convinced us is its saving system through consumable items., which has not finished us fit in a game of these characteristics. Not in vain, getting the necessary items to save our progress is something relatively simple and we have not run out of them throughout the adventure, so in the end it ends up becoming a kind of annoying process without much meaning instead of something that add and add value to the whole.

Lastly, It should be noted that the title takes emulating the Game Boy Color classics so seriously that it limits its controls to just two main buttons., forcing us to constantly open the inventory to reassign items instead of taking advantage of the additional buttons on current controllers to reduce the number of times we have to open the menu. It is not that it is something negative as such, because it has its reason for being and at least it allows us to have two different sets between which to change quickly, but we cannot close the text without commenting on it.

At the save points we can heal Charonte’s wounds, although not those of the body he is possessing.

Total, reaching the end is a task that will take you between 10 and 12 hours in your first game, a figure that can go between 15 and 18 hours if you intend to complete it 100% by finding all the collectibles and fulfilling its few secondary missions. And if what you are looking for is to unlock his achievements (also included on Switch), we are already warning you that there are some quite difficult ones and that they will require a lot of patience and skill.

A great tribute to Game Boy Color

The way it recreates the visual style of the Game Boy Color games is amazing.

As we mentioned at the beginning, At an audiovisual level, it is a great tribute to the Game Boy Color games thanks to a very careful and very beautiful pixel art that perfectly captures the style of the cartridges of the portable. Obviously, it has more complex effects and techniques that wouldn’t be possible on that console, but the spirit it conveys is the same and we could hardly have felt more nostalgic playing it. What’s more, it even has a 4:3 screen format with side frames that can emulate the edges of a GBC if we wish. And watch out for the beautiful illustrations with which the pages of the Necronomicn delight us, where we can consult the collectible stories and the bestiary. We can say something similar about the sound, where a catchy and successful soundtrack stands out that perfectly sets our adventures and some nailed effects that we get used to hearing on the 8-bit machine.

Conclusions

Kharons Crypt: Even Death May Die it is a highly recommended adventure with which we had a really good time. Not only is it a fantastic and nostalgic tribute to a mythical console, but it also knows how to surprise us with good level design, interesting puzzles, intense bosses and a possession mechanic that gives its development its own entity. It may not be perfect, but if you miss the days of GBC and you are passionate about the “dungeon crawl” of the classic deliveries of The Legend of Zeldahere you will find an experience that is well worth giving it a try.

We have carried out this analysis thanks to a download code for Nintendo Switch that Andromeda Project has offered us.