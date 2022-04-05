Analysis LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, the greatest video game tribute to Star Wars

starwars celebrates its 45th anniversary this 2022, thus marking more than four decades capturing the imagination of the entire planet through movies, series, comics, novels, video games and all kinds of entertainment products. merchandise. A saga that has become so immensely popular that it has permeated our society to become another element of our culture. Luckily, the license is currently experiencing one of its sweetest moments thanks to a good amount of quality products, a streak that seems to continue throughout this year as the premiere of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagaa game that we can already consider as one of the best tributes ever made to this iconic universe.

video analysis

Below you can see our video analysiswith images captured from the Xbox Series X version:

The Skywalker saga block by block

So, we meet again before an adventure that follows closely the usual formula of the titles of LEGO, combining action, exploration, puzzle solving, platforms and a lot of humor while we hit each other with all the elements of the scene to get pieces and build new structures that can help us advance. Obviously, its main attraction lies again in the care with which it treats the original material on which it is based, this time allowing us to live in our own flesh the most famous and iconic scenes of the nine numbered films of starwarsfrom the Episode I: The Phantom Menace until the Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

At the beginning of the game you will have unlocked Episodes I, IV and VII, so you can start with the trilogy you like the most and follow the order you want.

This in itself is already a dream come true for any fan of the license. After all, we are talking about a work with which we can experience for the first time in video game format the film saga from start to finish. The best thing is that it is not satisfied with just that, but also goes much further to offer us such an exaggerated amount of content that it has made us feel as if we were in a gigantic interactive Star Wars museum.

Any character or location that has appeared in the movies has its LEGO-style counterpart here., which ends up translating into more than 300 heroes, villains, supporting characters and unlockable creatures that we can control and more than twenty different planets recreated in great detail waiting to be explored. It is difficult to explain in words the capacity that it has to immerse us in this universe, but we can assure you that the respect and fidelity that it maintains at all times for the license is absolute, to the point of getting us excited and giving us goosebumps reliving our Favorite moments from each film, something that has a lot of merit if we take into account that all this has been done with dolls that do not stop making jokes and parodying everything parodiable, memes included.

The most ambitious LEGO game

Focusing on its gameplay, it should be noted that, despite following a very familiar structure and formula, try to push yourself to take it all to a new level with a series of novelties that, without the need to suppose any revolution, I know that they manage to make the adventure more enjoyable, entertaining and fun.

The new camera is especially eye-catching in boss fights.

Between them, One of the ones that has caught our attention the most has been the change of camera, which has been redesigned to place it very close to the back of the character we control, thus giving it greater mobility and a much more cinematographic appearance that feels luxurious. Of course, we warn you that she is not completely polished and that in closed scenarios or with many obstacles she can cause more problems than is desirable, although in general she behaves acceptably.

Similarly, the combat system has been redone to allow aiming from the shoulder when attacking from a distance (as in any shooter in the current third person) and take cover, while in melee confrontations we will have the possibility of raising our enemies in the air to perform aerial combos, as well as a special action button that will depend on the type of doll we control . Of course, we can also block and return shots if we have a lightsaber and do not miss a dodge move that will go very well against the bosses.

Of course, you will not miss out on spaceship battles. The controls in them are very simple and arcade and the staging they have is quite a show.

This sounds so good on paper, In practice, it ends up being reduced to hitting the main attack button and changing to the jump or special button to break the defense of the rivals. that they begin to block, since the difficulty is so non-existent that we can destroy the levels attacking like crazy and without having to think too much. In fact, a combo multiplier has now been added if we manage to maintain our offense, which doesn’t reset if we take damage, and since health regenerates automatically, we rarely have to worry about dying or losing our hit streak.

All of this improves in boss fights, some adversaries with whom we must be a little more careful and who offer us some very spectacular and showy battles in which there is also room for QTE sequences and telegraphed attacks. The problem? That almost all of them have the same attacks and mechanics with the occasional honorable exception, so these duels are too similar and the greatest variations will be found in the moments that occur between their different phases.

If you play the final battle of Return of the Jedi cooperatively, the second player will control Vader and we will have a competitive duel against our not very well-cared partner.

Those, that the game is easy does not mean that it is not capable of offering good challenges if what we are looking for is to achieve 100%something for which we will have to fulfill a series of very specific optional objectives in each phase, find all the minikits and obtain the maximum score, something that will take you to explore a lot, to play performing specific actions and to use your head to find out how get to certain secrets.

The strengths of each class The characters are included in different classes or categories that have their own abilities and special characteristics that we can use to advance, fight and solve puzzles. For example, Jedi can move objects with the Force, while Scavengers can create tools that help them glide, create paths, or destroy cracked walls. For their part, protocol droids can translate any language, manipulate terminals, separate their upper and lower parts, and go unnoticed by enemies, who will not consider them a threat. Each class has its own skill tree, although there is also a general one that includes improvements for all of them.

Don’t expect terribly complex puzzles (most of them you’ll solve by switching characters to use the class-specific abilities you need), but be very entertaining to solve, especially in the open world phases that connect the different levels of the main story. , where there are many missions, activities and challenges of all kinds that will force us to examine our environment very carefully and to constantly change between our protagonists.

Yes, Luke’s moment at the end of ‘The Last Jedi’ is also playable.

The goal of all this is to get hold of the 1166 collectible cubes that we will need to improve all the character classes, as well as fulfill the requirements to obtain all the unlockable ships and dolls, which will keep you entertained for weeks. To give you an idea, we we have taken 20 hours to complete the story of the nine movies and when we reached the end we had only got 300 cubes. Add to it the need to replay practically all of the main levels and the number of times you are going to take to get many of their secrets and you will have a work whose duration will easily exceed 60 hours. Obviously, if you play in local co-op, I’ll fly much faster and the number is reduced by being able to distribute tasks.

Sometimes we will have to overcome a series of very simple QTE sequences. In most of them, it will suffice to hit the button indicated.

In addition and despite the simplicity of its mechanics, the title manages to constantly entertain us thanks to a good variety of situations that reproduce in a fantastic way the best moments of each film. As you can imagine, the narration is very accelerated, but none of its most iconic scenes are left out, which helps that we are always being presented with new types of situations. As soon as we will be competing in the pod race of the Episode I than controlling Yoda to face Darth Sidious in the Episode IIIpiloting Luke’s X-wing in the trenches of the Death Star in the Episode IVknocking down AT-ATs on Hoth in the Episode V or helping Rey complete her training as a Jedi in the Episode VIII. As we said at the beginning, the care that has been put into playing each tape is absolutely incredible and it shows that behind the game there are great fans of the license who perfectly understand the material they are dealing with, having here its main strength.

a beautiful galaxy

All these virtues are enhanced by a first level graphic section that has left us completely speechless from start to finish with its models, effects, textures and above all scenarios and lighting. There are moments that border on photorealism and the recreation that has been made of each of the locations is simply amazing, giving us the feeling of being in front of true models of what we saw in the cinema.

On a visual and artistic level it is a marvel.

The icing on the cake is finished by the fact that it uses the same soundtrack and effects from the movies, which helps make the experience that much more authentic and epic, especially the way they nail the use of each of their themes to match the same scenes and places. Fight Darth Maul while playing Duel of the Fates background is something that never fail to make our hair stand on end. About the dubbing, it comes to us completely in Spanish with a mix between actors who repeat their role from the films with new ones with correct results.

Conclusions

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga It’s all a love letter to Star Wars. A huge tribute to one of the most beloved sagas in the history of cinema and to an entire cultural phenomenon that has been moving us for decades. A simple and pleasant adventure to play that allows us to enjoy for the first time in a single video game an exquisite recreation of its nine main films, and all accompanied by the always fun LEGO sense of humor, an overwhelming amount of content and a section audiovisual of authentic luxury. A whole museum dedicated to starwars that, even with its rough edges, no fan who’s ever dreamed of moving objects with the Force, zipping through space piloting the Millennium Falcon, or battling the Sith in epic lightsaber duels should miss out.

We have performed this analysis on your version of Xbox Series X with a code provided by Warner Bros..