Analysis, minutes of Luis Díaz in Manchester City vs Liverpool, qualification, Premier League | Colombians Abroad

A 2-2 draw, very exciting and full of goalscoring options and flashes of talent, they signed this Sunday Manchester City and Liverpoolin a duel that seemed key for the Premier League.

The point maintains the Citizens’ one point advantage over the Reds and that adds a happy uncertainty in a league where literally anything can happen.

The goals were from De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus for the locals and from Jota and Mané for Klopp’s men, who decided at 69 minutes a substitution that cried out for the match, although it did not end up being so definitive on the scoreboard.

At that moment, the DT decided that Luis Díaz would take the place of Diogo Jota, who had made a great wear, and bet that the Colombian’s vertigo would do damage to Guardiola’s men, who always approached the area with danger. Allison Becker.

How did it go? “It instantly caused problems with the direct run from him whenever City was exposed,” the newspaper said. Liverpool Echo, which gave him 7 points for those 20 minutes on the court.

The peasant did not manage to score or provide any assistance, but it was a headache in the area for Walker, who went on the attack towards the end of the game. He was committed to the setback after losing the ball and tried to team up with Mané while he was on the field and with Firmino at the whistle.

His qualification was higher than that of men like Fabinho (4) and Henderson (5), surpassed by the speed of their opponents, and Salah (6), Robertson (6) or Jota(6), the latter author of one of the so many.

Díaz was not out of tune but neither was he the piece of imbalance that gave Liverpool the option of overcoming a City that has few cracks in the table.