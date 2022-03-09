Analysis Nacon MG-X Pro, the universal Android controller to enjoy streaming game services, and native games, like on a laptop

After the launches at the end of 2021, such as the outstanding Nacon MG-X and the no less fabulous Revolution X Pro Controller, the French company has continued to launch the controls that it announced in 2020 and that, due to supply and distribution problems, , has not been able to market before.

And, although it has been on sale for a few weeks, in this review of MG-X Pro, the new universal remote for Android, We are going to tell you if this new model is worth it or not, as well as the differences with the previous model, the MG-X “just plain”.

Go ahead, despite the “Pro” label, we’re not talking about a model with rear buttons like the Scuf Instinct Pro or the Nacon Pro Compact. The “Pro”, on this occasion, comes more from the design part, that a control of those of a lifetime stops.

And it is that, unlike the Nacon MG-X or proposals such as Razer Kishi or Gamesir X2, here ergonomics and comfort are a main part of the proposal, avoiding more “square” and simple designs, to offer handles and details more typical of the controls “of all life”.

Because that is the grace: MG-X Pro seeks to offer the control and comfort experience of an Xbox controller adapted to mobile gaming and it is designed, as the box itself anticipates, for the cloud gaming experience proposed by Xbox Game Pass. But it doesn’t stop there.

We have played native Android Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam, Doom Eternal on Stadia… and always with the same results: precise and very comfortable control, with nothing to envy the official Xbox controller and with superior sensations to those of the previous model, MG-X “to dry”.

In these services you don’t have to configure the controller or do anything special: the control is as if you were playing on a console, with all the functions already assigned by default, without you having to do anything.

And we say that the sensations are superior because it is much more comfortable, at all levels: the sticks are somewhat higher and the fingers are placed more naturally.

The crosshead is also somewhat raised on a circular base; the triggers are “real” and don’t have a strange touch when pressed to the maximum… and the grips give it a plus of comfort that the first MG-X didn’t have.

The operation and pairing of the MG-X Pro controller has not changed: it does not connect directly to the phone through a USB-C connector like the Razer Kishi, but rather connects via bluetooth (standard 4.2, low consumption) and is compatible with terminals up to 6.7 inches.

It is a universal design, that is, it is not intended for a single phone model and on paper all Android mobiles are all compatible as long as they are not larger than 6.7 inches.

Like the previous one, it has an internal battery with autonomy for 20 hours, which we can recharge via USB-C and which, in no case, contributes to depleting the mobile phone’s battery sooner. In fact. Without connecting the mobile to the MG-X Pro via USB-C, we will charge the remote with the mobile battery, but not vice versa.

What has changed is the mobile fastening system. The rail that allows the ends to be separated to house the terminal in between is somewhat narrower, but no less secure.

In fact, it now easily accommodates mobile phones without removing the case (in the first MG-X, depending on the case, something “weird” could remain), and it has a small protrusion in the lower corner of this space for the mobile that It helps settle it better.

The system to insert the mobile is the same, a “clamp” type system that, by pulling both ends outwards, allows us to expand the area where the mobile sitsto be able to place it comfortably.

Perhaps the force to stretch this “stock” system, at least in the unit we have tested, is less than in the normal MG-X, but it is no less true that we have tried to play lying down, to put the controller upside down and other tests, and the mobile has never fallen off the controller.

Again, the inner surface where the mobile rests is finished in textured rubber, key so that the mobile does not slide or “wiggle” once placed. It is the only part where you will find this material, since the handles and others are made of hard plastic with a texture for a better grip.

We have played with several terminals from different manufacturers (Poco X3 NFC, Google Pixel 3 XL…), both with slightly different weights and dimensions and, in both cases, they have been coupled equally well to the Nacon MG-X Pro.

The pairing process is still very simple: with the Xbox button we turn the controller on and off (with a long press), while pressing the bluetooth button on the bottom edge, on the right, we can put the controller in pairing mode .

On the mobile, when turning on the bluetooth, we will see the available devices and by linking the command, it will be ready to use it. If you have used other controls, or a bluetooth headset, it does not vary much.

This is only necessary on the first use, since once paired, all you have to do is turn it on and turn on BT on the mobile so that both devices communicate in just two seconds.

In ours tests with the MG-X Pro we have not noticed lag, or delay in the controls, in games that require speed in response, such as Forza Horizon 5 (as long as your connection and bandwidth are up to the task, of course). If you have 50 MB and a router with a 5Ghz band, you will have no problems.

While it doesn’t have a phone attached, the size of the MG-X Pro is bulkier than the previous model or a conventional Xbox controller. It’s even less portable than the regular MG-X model, and it doesn’t fit in a pocket at all. We talk about Steam Deck size…

An extra such as a hard transport case would have been, in this case, more than welcomesince due to its shape and protruding components (sticks, triggers…) it is not the typical controller that you would throw without much care inside a backpack.

The finish of the MG-X Pro controller is more than remarkable: it is very light (it does not have a vibration motor), but it transmits a very solid and robust sensation. If you try to “twist it”, you’ll know what we mean. It’s a strong command.

All control elements are more reminiscent of a “conventional” controller, and while the sticks are somewhat softer than on the official Xbox controller, they are more like those seen on the first MG-X. Their surface is concave (like the official knob), and they offer a bit less tension to return to the neutral position.

The buttons are also somewhat larger than in the official controller, with a fairly good touch and travel, although what we liked the most are the triggers with better touch and more travel than in the previous MG-X.

Finally, the crosshead is in one piece, same as on the first MG-X, but not circular or in the shape seen on the Xbox Series X|S controllers. His touch has just the right hardness and perfectly picks up all directions, including diagonals, which is always good news.

Of the rest of the function buttons (Xbox, Menu and View) or the Bluetooth button, little can be highlighted: good touch, and they fulfill their function without problem. In addition, it also includes two LEDs (one to indicate the status of the battery and charge, another for pairing/connection with the mobile).

Final conclusions: Nacon MG-X Pro

We have tested a few Android controls, and the truth is that Nacon MG-X Pro is one of the ones we like the most. Mainly because it has everything, or almost everything. Construction, ergonomics, comfort…

Thanks to its design and shape, it is the closest thing to playing with a traditional controller that you will find when playing on mobile. Here everything is at the level of a “conventional” control, from the sticks to the triggers or the handles, which are really comfortable.

Thus, it does not matter if it is a native Android game, such as GTA San Andreas or to play on Streaming platforms, such as Game Pass, GeForce Now or Stadia. In all of them it behaves as expected.

Because the great milestone of Nacon MG-X Pro is that playing on mobile is an experience even more similar to playing on console or PCespecially if you are one of those who hate touch controls.

Everything is designed so that the experience is reminiscent of playing on a laptop like the Nintendo Switch, and with much greater comfort than other proposals, such as playing with a clip or clamp using the Xbox controller.

For all this, Nacon MG-X Pro is one of the best alternatives for those who want to enjoy mobile gaming in the best possible conditions, or rather, in the most similar way to playing on a PC or console. Whether in native games, streaming your Steam library, in the cloud with one of the aforementioned services…

Like the previous model, Nacon MG-X Pro is not a cheap controller and is sold for 99.99 euros. But neither is it an insurmountable difference with other third-party controls, such as some top GameSir models, whose customer service (from my own experience) leaves a lot to be desired.

Therefore, if you are one of those who consider the mobile as a totally valid platform to play, and you want to do it in the best possible conditions, Nacon MG-X Pro is one of the universal Android controllers that we have tested, especially if you care about ergonomics and comfort. It’s that simple.