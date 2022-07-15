Analysis. Ocoa-Rancho Arriba Highway – President Abinader Comply with Ocoa!

On June 6, 2021, a year, a month and a week ago, President Luis Abinader was in Rancho Arriba, San José de Ocoa, and said that “it is totally unacceptable” that the Nizao-Rancho Arriba road section remains impassable and promised that on August 17, 2021, 11 months ago, he would begin the reconstruction of what he defined as “our first work as a government” in Ocoa.

President Abinader’s word was pledged, and August 17, 2021 passed and August 17, 2022 is approaching without the start of reconstruction work on the Ocoa-Rancho Arriba highway to complete the Cibao-Sur corridor.

In the Government of Danilo Medina the Cruce de Ocoa-San José de Ocoa phases, 28 kilometers long, and the Rancho Arriba-Piedra Blanca, 30 kilometers long, were built.

Nobody forgets that and on the contrary, it is appreciated, because the ocoeños like to return to their land at every opportunity and the least they deserve is to have a way to reach their beloved.

Two factors combined so that Danilo did not complete the Cibao-Sur highway: the angry and interested opposition of the then Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ramón Peralta, who did not want Jarabacoa to have competition with the best greenhouses in Rancho Arriba, and the scandal of bribes from Odebrecht that paralyzed the continuity of the work, although the government arranged for it to continue building the Punta Catalina coal plant.

The Peralta thing is a pending story that he should not forget and that, humbly, I will take care of reminding him from time to time so that this type of collective evil does not add it to his karma again.

The cradle of perredeismo

Whenever Abinader has promised works for Ocoa, the municipality where I was born, grew up, studied, fought and will fight whenever necessary, I have believed that he will comply because, with the permission of the rest of the national territory, the ocoeño is a town that deserves to be fulfilled.

And Ocoa deserves to be fulfilled because it was the cradle of PRD.

It was there that the first committee of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) was founded in the country in July 1961 when the first commission made up of Ángel Miolán, Nicolás Silfa and Ramón Castillo arrived.

And without the PRD, one cannot speak of the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) led by Abinader.

Neither Santo Domingo, nor San Cristóbal nor Baní dared to formalize a revolutionary committee to continue the fight against the remnants of decapitated Trujillismo when Miolán, Silfa and Castillo arrived, but in Ocoa there were men and women who said: Here yes!

And it was not a symbolic act or a courtesy to visitors.

In Ocoa the foundations were laid for an eternal rebellion that has never been extinguished and will never be extinguished.

From the Ocoeño fields came young combatants who arrived in the capital to join the war against the military aggression of the United States in 1965 and all returned victorious.

I always remember Emilio Arias, a humble peasant from El Rosalito who told me very proudly that he came to Santo Domingo to join the war and when he appeared barefoot before Colonel Francisco Alberto Caamaño, the military leader of the constitutionalists, who gave him a pair of shoes.

Likewise Natalio Durán Abreu, mounted on a Land Rover jeep driven by Chucho Amparo, with a 30-caliber M-2 machine gun, supporting the infantry fire throughout the constitutional zone.

And I stop naming because it is not necessary on this occasion.

They fulfilled Ocoa!

Although I have not lived in Ocoa for a long time, I have never lost the connection with that town and I have always been ready to join in its joys, misfortunes and battles, and it will always and invariably be so, because ingratitude will never penetrate my skin.

Although the government of Juan Bosch lasted only seven months, the ruler complied with Ocoa and completed the remodeling of the San José hospital and built the Post Office, which was a large building at the time.

During the governments of Joaquín Balaguer, who in Ocoa received a giant repudiation in 1966 when he was active in the electoral campaign with the result of a bodyguard killed by demonstrators in front of Libertad Park, the town had sustained support for agriculture, built the building of the José Núñez de Cáceres high school and a modern market.

Antonio Guzman

With the arrival of the PRD in power in 1978, Ocoa had a legitimate aspiration to have a government that would remember his needs.

But it was not like that. Ocoa was still precariously lit by a hydroelectric plant installed in Parra in 1949 with a stream from the aqueduct, which 30 years later was insufficient for a city in constant growth.

The blackouts were long, daily and endless, which the population could no longer bear.

The government was asked to connect Ocoa to the national electrical system and no one paid attention.

Faced with the refusal, the popular organizations took action and in successive strikes, marches and protests, President Antonio Guzmán had no choice but to order the Dominican Electricity Corporation (CDE) to connect the city of San José de Ocoa through of a substation from the Cruce de Ocoa.

I remember like today when my great friend Freddy Velásquez invited me to his house for coffee to congratulate me on the fight we had waged against his government and for the right of the Ocoeños to have electricity.

I think Freddy, who died years ago, was the director of Foresta at the time.

do it now president

President Abinader must now comply with Ocoa and arrange in fact -thank you for the words- that the San José de Ocoa-Rancho Arriba highway be completed, which he has promised on three occasions, the last one, on February 27 in his appearance to the National Congress.

I am sure that Abinader is going to build the highway demanded by the Ocoeños and with it he will settle a large debt with a hard-working people.

I want you to do it now, by your will and by the need of the Ocoeños.

If you do not do so, excuse me, President, but you will have to consider it later because all the reports that reach me from a good source is that a very strong movement is taking shape in Ocoa to reclaim that highway and it will be very difficult for it not to be successful.

I speak to you from the bottom of my heart because it would be painful for you to fail Ocoa and for Ocoa to rebel against you as he knows how to do. And I have no doubt that if he fails her, he will riot with mighty force.

Hopefully we will make this road a celebration of joy and an exhausting and undesirable pitched battle will be unnecessary.

But one of the two will be, without a doubt.

It is up to President Abinader to decide which of the two options he prefers and for me to chronicle it again.