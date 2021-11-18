News

Analysis of Bitcoin ($ 60k), Ethereum ($ 4.3k), Avalanche

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin’s price spent most of the Wednesday in red, but managed to close Wednesday’s daily candle just in green and [+$262.1].

The BTC / USD daily chart below from TechnoLegend represents a macro look at the price of BTC on a log scale. Bitcoin’s price action seems to fit pretty well when applied to this chart. Traders will notice that after hitting new ATH, BTC’s price went back down and tested its demand line at $ 30k and $ 40k, could the next one be $ 50k?

Bitcoin’s price action seems to be doing quite well

Another chart to take a look at is the BTC / USD weekly chart below from steko170981, shows how much room Bitcoin still has to the upside predicted by the PI cycle top indicator. Traders will notice that BTC’s price has room to upside, but BTC’s RSI also appears to be set to double the tops from previous cycles and has plenty of room to run above.

PI indicator of the tops of the cycle for Bitcoin

Although there are still 4 days left to close the weekly BTC candle, it is currently painting a large bearish engulfing candle. If BTC’s weekly candle looks as it is at Sunday’s close, it will erase the previous four weeks of positive price action.

The 24-hour BTC price range is $ 58,994- $ 61,389 and the 7-day range is $ 58,994- $ 67,784. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 16,592- $ 69,044.

The price of Bitcoin on this day in 2020 was $ 16,592.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 62,604.

Bitcoin [+0.44%] closed its daily candle a 60,386 dollars Wednesday, the close of the BTC candle broke a two-day streak of closing in the red.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether closed the daily candle on Wednesday on a positive note, but there isn’t much to be excited about yet about Ether, regardless of the timing for the bulls. ETH price however stopped last week’s relentless selling and avoided a sixth consecutive daily close in red on Wednesday – ETH finished [+82.57$].

The daily ETH / USD chart below from T_V_TreeTrader it shows that while no real technical damage has occurred on the Ether daily chart yet, there is even more downside potential. It wouldn’t be shocking if Ether tests a strong support level at $ 3,970- $ 4,100.

ETH still has downside potential
ETH could lose another 30%

For an additional perspective on the price of Ether, traders can look at the daily ETH / USD chart of AlanSantana. If ETH is currently in the midst of a true price reversal, the downside could be yet another 30% and a trip to the $ 2.8k level.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,109- $ 4,330 and the 7-day price range is $ 4,109- $ 4,816. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 468.17- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 471.32.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,342.78.

Ether [+1,96%] closed the daily candle with a value of $ 4,290.99.

Avalanche analysis

Avalanche’s price action was not a victim of macro whims this week. Despite most projects in the cryptocurrency market with double-digit percentage losses for the week, AVAX posted double-digit percentage and fiat gains against the US dollar. [+$22.26] in the last week.

The AVAX / USD 4-hour chart below from @AltCryptoGems shows what AVAX’s chart looked like just before AVAX shot up towards new multiple ATHs on Wednesday. AVAX eventually peaked at $ 110.18 during Wednesday’s daily session.

AVAX achieved more ATH on Wednesday

As traders can see above, the first target at $ 108 has been breached. The two levels of overhead fib extension that the bulls are targeting are the 1.618 level [112.94$] and level 2 [120.37$].

Avalanche’s 24-hour price range is $ 92.49 – $ 110.18 and the 7-day price range is $ 81.84 – $ 110.18. AVAX’s 52-week price range is $ 2.82- $ 110.18.

AVAX’s price on this date last year was $ 3.76.

The average price for Avalanche over the past 30 days is $ 74.9.

Avalanche [+10.17%] closed its daily candle on Wednesday at 107.68 dollars and in green figures for the second day in a row.



