Analysis of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700 club goals – Foot11.com

Cristiano Ronaldo has an extraordinary career. While the Portuguese has just broken a record, what do the hallucinating figures of his career goals say? More

While he is certainly living the most complicated season of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has just passed a bewildering bar. By offering victory to Manchester United on the lawn of Everton, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700ᵉ club goal. Let’s analyze precisely all these goals and therefore this extraordinary career!

Effective for all its clubs, in all competitions

Since 2002 and his first goal with Sporting Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has traveled a lot, but above all scored a lot! During his last twenty professional seasons, the Portuguese striker scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 144 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and 5 with Sporting Portugal.

The goals by club of the career of CR7

Beyond these mind-blowing figures in absolute terms, the consistency of Cristiano Ronaldo in the various competitions impresses. It peaks at more than one goal per game in La Liga (despite 292 games played) and 0.7 goals per game in the premier competition: the Champions League. If we put aside the Portuguese league (corresponding to the very beginning of his career), CR7 puts more than one goal every two games regardless of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s competitive career goals

CR7 scores all the time and in different ways

When talking about a player who has scored as much as Cristiano Ronaldo, many precise analyzes can be made and show how consistent the Portuguese has been all these years. When we look at the period of the match during which CR7 scored, we still understand its importance. His goals are distributed in a relatively balanced way according to the quarter-hour matches. We still notice the “clutch” side of the Portuguese, with his preference for the last quarter of an hour (23% of his goals).

Goals per quarter hour of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career

The analysis also highlights the fact that CR7 is a complete player. If 129 of his goals were scored on penalties (i.e. 18% of his goals), we can see how CR7 can score in all situations. 48 direct free kicks, 110 goals with the wrong foot or 112 headed goals, once again the figures of CR7 are from another world.

The types of goals in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career

The BBC highlighted

It is also interesting to highlight that 35% of the goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo were without assist. Thus, the solo goals were numerous for the Portuguese. In addition, we note that CR7 has received a lot of passes from his former BBC teammates. Karim Benzema, with 44 assists to the Portuguese is his favorite passer. Note that, in his career, Benzema managed 117 assists… 38% of them were therefore for the Portuguese!

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Favorite Career Assists

One thing is certain, Cristiano Ronaldo’s career is already extraordinary. For comparison, Erling Haaland and his crazy statistics should continue at the same rate for the next fifteen seasons if he wants to compete with the Portuguese giant one day!