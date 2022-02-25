Analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series

More than a year has passed since its disastrous launch, as we mentioned in our analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 original. In its early days, it was an unplayable experience on PS4 with constant frame rate instability and numerous lighting, NPC, draw distance glitches… Ultimately we all know how the story ended: the game was pulled from PlayStation Store, it could not be purchased for many months and returns of both the physical and digital versions were accepted for many hours that had been played. Now, after months and months of constant improvement updates, the game’s patch 1.5 has seen the arrival of a version of its own for PS5 and Xbox Series that we have been able to play in depth.

Playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series was already possible since the launch of the game thanks to the backward compatibility of the consoles, but now the title has its own version that rescue save data (but not trophies or achievements) from the original version. In fact, this version is loaded with improvements and more fixes, also counting on all the additional content that the game is starting to add to get closer to what it promised to be before its release…

Cyberpunk 2077 Platform PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Release date February 15, 2022 developer CD Projekt RED Gender role and action Language Texts and voices in Spanish

Cyberpunk 2077 is the work of the Polish company CD Projekt RED after the great success of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. After a hasty launch, which generated great controversy due to its numerous errors, the company responsible assured that it would launch it for next-generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X|Swith all the arrangements necessary to improve the gaming experience, something that occurred on February 15, 2022. It is an action role-playing video game, fully dubbed into spanish and with one of the most immersive open worlds in the industry.

Experience with Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5

Cyberpunk 2077 arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series with two graphics modes: Performance mode and Ray Trace mode. Performance mode ensures smooth gameplay at 60 FPS with 4K dynamic scaling. Ray Traced mode delivers photorealistic reflections and shadow generation, and smooth gameplay at 30 FPS with 4K dynamic scaling. Of course, the performance mode is preferable to be able to fully enjoy the moments of pursuit or exploration of the open world, being grateful for having left behind the constant crashes that the game suffered originally thanks to a series of performance improvements that significantly reduce FPS drops and improve rendering quality.

On PS5 they demand specific novelties such as customizable haptic feedback. The DualSense’s built-in speaker plays holo calls, texts and everything else going on in V’s head, while the adaptive triggers do their part too. Likewise, there is also compatibility with the spatial audio for 3D sound headphones and integrated TV speakers using PS5’s Tempest 3D Audio Tech solution.

Among the rest of the exclusive features, it is only worth mentioning Quite short loading times, almost instantaneous as it is to be appreciated. Finally, on PS5 activity cards appear.

Thanks to all these news we have been able to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 as it deserves, making the player feel like they are in a city of the future where life has evolved considerably. The gaming experience is finally satisfactory, the bugs are no longer serious, just a few falls in a chase in an area full of NPCs, but nothing remarkable that infuriates the player.

The improvements that come for everyone

The novelties of the new versions of the game are not the only ones, since Cyberpunk 2077 has had improvements for all platforms since patch 1.50. First of all, apartments can now be rented in Night City or via the EZEstates website when V’s apartment computer in the H10 mega-building. In addition, V’s starting apartment can now be customized. There are also temporary bonuses to the apartment for regenerating health, increasing experience, and other stats like stamina.

The player can also customize some features of the character’s look from the mirror of their apartment or shelter with new makeup and hair color options. For its part, Wilson’s store added:

2 new weapons: Darra Polytechnic’s Umbra (Power Assault Rifle) and Budget Arms Guillotine (Power SMG).

4 new weapon sights: Kang Tao’s Jue Long Scope, Tsunami’s Gaki Sniper Scope, Arasaka’s Kanetsugu Short Scope, and the Handyman Short Scope.

A new type of weapon accessory.

10 new muzzle brakes: 5 for pistols (RC-7 Ifrit, RC-7 Liger, RC-7 Dybbuk, RC-7 Kutrub and RC-7 Babaroga) and 5 for assault rifles and submachine guns (RC-7 Aswang, RC -7 Varkolak, RC-7 Zaar, RC-7 Yokai, and RC-7 Strigoi).

Conclusions and note of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5

Cyberpunk 2077 will definitely conquer more players after receiving patch 1.5. On PS5 and Xbox Series the game can be enjoyed almost like on a high performance PC. The chaos that promised to be able to take place among crowds is finally a reality after more than a year since its premiere and being able to go through any corner of Night City without fear of the game presenting an error is something that finally happens.

The most difficult task that Cyberpunk 2077 has is to get away from the bad reputation it got at the beginning, but the change is so noticeable that a player who threw in the towel in his day can now succumb to the spell of the city of the future. The story of the game, the chases, the shootings or the exploration of a unique setting Now that it does have quality, it is finally possible to recommend trying the game.

And it is that CD Projekt RED goes for it all. Cyberpunk 2077 has a free trial version for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S until March 15. Players have a full 5 hours to play without any limitations and, once those 5 hours have elapsed, the test will end and, to continue playing, it will be necessary to buy the full game and be able to transfer the save data.

Of course, if you haven’t tried the game yet, we recommend doing so. If you succumb to the charm of the city you can easily buy the game at a reduced price, after which you can only expect more improvements and new features, including content expansions promised for the near future. It is not the game that you would expect from PS5 or Xbox Series today, it is not a competitor for the latest console releases, but it is an action experience that you will enjoy if you are attracted to its megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor and hacking.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 worth it on PS5? The best The plot, and especially its narrative, with characters with their own charm.

Side quests have an impact on the story.

A great artistic design visually noticeable.

If you succumb to its charm, you will have a long-lasting game full of varied content that promises to expand. Worst Melee combat is far from gunplay quality.

A cumbersome and sometimes unintuitive menu.

Drag the bad fame of its original premiere.

Some other minor bug to fix yet. Conclusions Cyberpunk 2077 has been released on PS5 and Xbox Series as the game that should have been released at the end of 2020. It is finally close to the game that was promised in its day, although it is not a revolution for the video game world. Its story delivers as the chases, gunfights, and exploration of its open world can finally be enjoyed without any major bugs.

80

