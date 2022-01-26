Analysis of January 26, 2022

In the complex panorama of cryptocurrencies, today we find ourselves exposing about 3 unique assets of their kindwith their own functional characteristics, but which at the same time result all three present in the ranking of the assets with the greatest capitalization.

Bitcoin showed several changes over the last few days, already extensively exposed in previous updates. Ethereum, following a bit the wave of the general market, also showed declines below the threshold of $ 3,000 per unit.

As for Polkadotwhich although it does not benefit from the same capitalization of the two previous cryptocurrencies, it was possible to recall several news on its ecosystem, which also place it close to a possible partnership agreement on sponsors with FC Barcelona.

In all of this, what do the three cryptocurrencies show in the very short term? We will be able to see the latest changes in assets, remembering how i BTC, ETH and DOT charts can now also be identified within professional brokers, such as eToro.

The broker itself has been known for several years now and has always offered innovative features, providing one crypto section with more than 42 cryptographic tools on which to operate.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot prices

Quick insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot prices shown over the last few hours.

Starting with Bitcoin, setting a 2 day charti.e. from January 24, until the early hours of January 26, 2022, it is possible to see a gradual recovery of the cryptocurrency, which we will be able to explore in detail.

On the day of January 24, the value of Bitcoin had touched downward peaks equal to about 33,505 dollars per unit. A percentage value much lower than the maximum points recorded in November 2021.

At the end of the same day, new trusts had pushed the asset higher than 37,000 dollars, without however exceeding the 37,600 line. Bar exceeded in the early hours of today (after a series of rises and falls), showing a BTC that has reached (in some points) $ 37,900.

Different situation, was instead shown by graphic of the Ethereum. By setting a time range of two days, in this case it is possible to see the drastic drop that had pushed the asset to lose up to about $ 2,207 per unit.

A decrease in percentage, however, replaced in the first hours of the day today by values ​​again below above $ 2,500. We recall in all this, how the $ 3,000 level was broken down on January 21st.

Similarly to the two previous assets, the Polkadot price had shown on the 24th a downward correction, on shares equal to about 16.13 dollars per unit (ie for DOT).

These values, however, had been replaced in the early hours of January 25 and January 26, with a DOT of around $ 18.97 in some trading periods.

Conclusions

As mentioned in the introduction, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot can currently be identified within professional and regulated brokers, such as eToro (here the official page).

For those unfamiliar with it, it is a professional intermediary, with the necessary operating licenses in the European territory and with one crypto section constantly updated. At the time of this writing, the platform has more than 42 supported cryptocurrencies.

On dozens of assets, the operator allows you to implement both real purchase strategies for the underlying asset (ie purchase of BTC) and trading through derivative instruments. In the case of trading through contracts for differencethe trader never becomes the owner of cryptocurrencies in a physical and direct way.

No deposit is therefore required, ie no storage wallet. In addition to this, due to the very operational nature of CFDs, it is possible to trade not only upwards, but also downwards (with short selling).

The broker also allows you to take advantage of the so-called Copy Tradingthat is a function that gives the possibility to select real Popular Investors (chosen at your discretion), associate them with your personal account and obtain the same transactions and openings in real time.

Numerous also follow other featuresmade available completely free of charge:

live charts, on every single supported cryptocurrency and integrating many analytical indicators;

professional assistance:

training section, with numerous information on the world of crypto trading;

ability to manage activities also through the eToro application, free for all operating systems.

Click here to get a free account on eToro