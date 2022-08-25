Analysis of Tales of the Walking Dead. Season 1. Episode 3

The third installment of this first season of Tales of the Walking Dead has told us the origin of Alpha with a much darker episode than the previous ones, a Samantha Morton bright and a style more similar to the main series.

Welcome back, friends of the zombie apocalypse, to discuss a new installment of Tales of the Walking Dead. If the series with a unitary and self-contained format have something, it is that each episode can be a box of surprises and, precisely, Dee (such the title of the third), has brought us a very dark delivery that illustrates us about the past of one of the most emblematic villains of TWD with a couple of revelations beyond our calculations.

This episode of the series AMC created by Scott M. Gimple Y Channing Powell has the address of Michael Satrazemisresponsible for some of the best episodes of both the main series and Fear the Walking Dead and that he had already been in charge of the previous one, but this one is entirely different.

Let us go without further ado to know and analyze the past of Alpha warning that PLOT SPOILERS ARE COMING and leaving links to our analyzes of this and other series of the franchise.

Tales of the Walking Dead review

Analysis of The Walking Dead

Analysis of Fear the Walking Dead

Analysis of The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Dee

“Let me tell you how I died…”

That is what as soon as we begin, a voice that sounds familiar to us tells us, since it is none other than that of Samantha Morton. Or Alpha, if you prefer. Or Dee, well this installment takes us back to the days when she still had hair and she was known by that name.

brooke (Lauren Glazier) is the owner of a style river steamer mississippi in which both she and her stable passengers live in a permanent party and in an ideal world while navigating the zombie apocalypse. Among them is our already known with her daughter Lydiaperformed, in a children’s version, by Scarlett Blum.

It is, therefore, the past of Dee (Alpha) and his daughter, a story that we know at length from the main series from the ninth season onwards, but little about its origins. Dee has already killed her husband Frank in front of the girl and this makes her avoid him and prefers, on the contrary, the company of Brooke, who manages her and gives her all the pleasures to the point of organizing a birthday party like the one any girl would have had before she The dead began to awaken.

This annoys Dee greatly, not only because of the jealousy that someone “external” has such an ascendancy over her daughter, but also because she is showing her an ideal world instead of teaching her to survive in the real one. Permanently circumspect and depressed in mood, Dee wears an image of lose that leads to the contempt of the rest and, in particular, of the bartender Billy (Nick Basta).

Dee doesn’t like the guy: not only because of the ignoring, but also because she has seen him make signs with a mirror for someone in the vicinity, outside the boat. When she brings up to Brooke that she doesn’t trust him, she is downplaying the issue and just sees her as spiteful. But soon a certain man disappears from the ship. Langston and this revives Dee’s suspicions.

When he draws a knife in her presence, Billy throws himself into the swampy waters and the missing become two, which provokes against Dee a rain of recriminations and blame, so, fearing being expelled and separated from her daughter, she hides Dee. is in a boat to take her away.

His suspicions turn out to be true. While she remains hidden, she sees Billy return to the ship accompanied by five cronies to bring the entire passenger to their knees. They want a place on board and are determined to eliminate six passengers to have it: what is more, they begin to do so, in a scene that refers to deny at the end of the sixth season of TWD.

But Dee stalks knife in hand from the shadows and after slicing the neck of one of the gang members, it generates such a stir that the passengers rebel and the thing ends in a brawl with shots included. In the confusion, he escapes with his daughter while others do the same aboard the boats but, of course, on the shore the danger does not disappear and they are attacked by walkers. Dee protects her daughter under the body of one of them and, to camouflage herself, smears both her face and that of the girl with blood: thus we see the birth of the almost ritual custom of what will later be her group…

Coming out of hiding, she notices the remaining walkers on the scene and is about to do the same to Brooke, but Lydia’s desperate plea makes her prefer instead to slash her face as a reminder that no one cares. take yours out.

Dee wants to teach her daughter how to survive, but when they are stalked by walkers in a trailer park and accounted for, she sees her daughter remain unresponsive and terrified-eyed. She comes to the conclusion that the world is not the place for her and is about to kill her, as she did with Frank at the time or even with her own father, just as she has told us in voiceover that she did when she was nine years old. .

But voices are heard in the trees and Lydia connects with the fairies that Brooke has told her about. Far from it, they are the whispererswho wear their classic walker skins and are led by a platinum-haired woman named Hera. From there, we have an abbreviated ending and practically in voiceover, but we know that the girl ran away and that Dee ended up taking Hera’s place, as evidenced by the zombified head that, with platinum hair, she has in a cave. Wow: it seems that finally Dee was not the founder of the Whisperers and, by the way, she is no longer Dee but Alpha; in her eyes, she too has revived…

Balance of the Episode

As was said at the beginning, this has been, of the three installments that we have, the closest to the tone of the main series of the franchise and would even add superior to many of it. It can even be considered as a prequel or great flashback on the origins of Alpha.

Perhaps many fans see it, therefore, as the best so far and I agree, but not because it is more like what is known (personally, I always value the attempt to build something different) but because it is also the most solid and best closed episode from the narrative.

Far from the optimism in which the previous two ended, here we have only been offered darkness and pessimismthus dispelling the fears expressed by this editor that the episodes could become predictable in their final statement: neither light nor happiness nor fairy tales are useful in that world… Just adapt to reality no matter how hard it is and that’s where Dee or Alpha comes in, who has even slipped a couple of sentences extolling the evolutionary capacity and survival of the fittest.

Now we know that she not only murdered her husband but also her father and this makes us think of a probable childhood of abuse that she later extended to her daughter: we are beginning to understand (not justify). It is not surprising that she killed him or that she was about to do the same with the girl: the real surprise is that she was not the founder of the Whisperers (to change the information on all fandom sites) but rather usurped leadership through murder and the natural selection she worships.

Samantha Morton’s acting work has been really remarkable, showing off much more than in the main series as the episode is practically focused on her: not in vain has two nominations for Oscar Above his head. And the antagonism with Brooke as a metaphor for worlds in conflict is very interesting (Brooke’s partner, on the other hand, was a character who contributed absolutely nothing).

The river boat thing is a great idea and reminds The Masque of the Red Deathclassic tale of Edgar Allan Poe in which the prince Prosperous he lives on the spree with his court while isolating himself (ultimately in vain) from the plague that is ravaging the region.

On the other hand, the hand of Michael Satrazemis is noticeable, who already has a long experience in a franchise in which he moves like a fish in water or a walker in the apocalypse.. Perhaps we can ask ourselves why, being the unit deliveries, this was not chosen to open the series, but I think that two questions explain it: on the one hand, the presence of Terry Crews Y Olivia Munn in the initial episode it could attract a strip of the public perhaps alien to the franchise; on the other, opening with this would have generated the wrong expectation that the series would resemble the main one when, in view of the three episodes already seen, it is clear that this is not the case.

We’ll see what the next one holds for us and I’ll wait for you here to analyze it. Thanks for reading and be happy…