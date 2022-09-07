Analysis of the attack on the Miss World pageant | “Breaking the Rules”

– Advertising –

Column by Héctor Marcos Vázquez*

breaking the rules (2020). british comedy (..?)starring Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jessie Buckley.

Synopsis

The film, based on real events, is set in London and is set in the late 1960s and early 1970s (birth of the Movement and the second wave of the feminist movement), specifically in 1970, the year it was interrupted. , through a live boycott, the TV broadcast of the Miss World contest, (the most watched on the planet, with more than 100 million viewers). This act of protest against the degradation of women in general, gave rise to the worldwide dissemination of the Women’s Liberation movement thanks to the media and was a great blow to apartheid, since the candidate from the Caribbean island of Grenada , was crowned, the first black woman Miss World, and the second runner-up was the black candidate from South Africa.

Opinion

A few days ago, I had a déjà vu, or as I call it, a Matrix error, in which the same thing happened to me as in the year 2020, with the movie, the conductorand that he commented on the article https://www.h50.es/la-directora-de-orquesta/, that he wrote to publicize somewhat forgotten historical figures and that his grain of sand was fundamental in creating a beach.

Not being a movie buff, rather I am not a movie buff, I had to do the same thing as with the previously mentioned article, see the movie, document the historical fact, see the opinions of film critics and watch the movie again .

The truth is, it mostly doesn’t get very good reviews as a movie. I, not being a movie buff, what attracted me to her was her true story and the question she raised.

There is a review that I read and that, considering myself a basic viewer, I also detected and I did not like the sensation of caricaturing the protagonists a bit, what is more, on the different film websites I have observed that in some the category is drama and in others comedy. (..?)

Real video of the sabotage

Confessing my little fondness for cinema, I recognize that I like and am a great consumer of documentaries and reports, mainly historical, and I am aware of and respect when their historical importance is trivial, certain licenses taken by the director of the film, such as make a lot of differences between the two to give more contrast to the characters.

..Sally Alexander is presented in the film as a more conventional woman who lives with her partner and, however, lived in a shared house, not unlike Robinson’s commune…

But there are certain concessions, which I do not agree with, and one is to modify historical facts.

The attempt

On November 20, 1970, when it struck 2:30 in the morning, La Wrathful Brigade A BBC van parked outside London’s Albert Hall exploded, blew up. The vehicle’s mission was to serve as a transmitter for the Miss World gala to be held at the Albert Hall. The next day, several feminists boycotted the event and they threw balloons of flour on the public, which made the police think that they could be behind the action of the previous day. Several of them, who lived in well-known Notting Hill communes, were summoned for questioning.

In the film it happens the day before, inventing a story that has nothing to do with reality, and it is a fact that could have changed the real story.

The film briefly shows another attack on the pageant, a bomb planted outside Albert Hall by the Angry Brigade, a far-left group that carried out a series of attacks on the British establishment between 1970 and 1972.

However, this attack did not take place the night before, but the same night of the contest. A change that the real Sally Alexander did not like:

“I would not have demonstrated that night if a bomb had exploded the night before. I am a mother, and my son comes first, I would not have put myself in danger », he explained to The Guardian…

video attack

Personally, the film seemed to me very well set in general terms, and I liked it because it made me think of the times that you have to dance with the devil in parallel to get things for an end; As it happens to them in the scene where Sally asks them if they don’t talk to the media how do they make their message known and they show her pamphlets, the key point of their mobilization and of the second feminist wave was that the media communication through the boycott of these to the contest, they became known worldwide for their more than 100 million viewers who are followers of the contest.

On the other hand, there is the controversy created by crossing two different perspectives, fighting in parallel for the same purpose but with different perspectives. If I think there is something good about studying history, it is not to repeat it and learn from those mistakes, and unfortunately we keep repeating it. On a personal note, I think that both parties were very lucky and it turned out well, the Women’s Liberation movement, without organization or resources, inadvertently achieved a historic boost to the feminist movement. On the other hand, the political circumstances of the moment gave the winner and second place to two black participants, which was a great blow to apartheid and an oxygen cylinder for the entire colored community. That is why my admiration is for both parties, since they achieved two great achievements of which I agree with both, that is why I think that the collateral damage of an action and its possible consequences must always be assessed, since it can end up being counterproductive to your end, an issue that I currently see being done on many occasions to create more divisions within an idea.

Finally, and that I comment on in previous paragraphs (I discovered when I got deeper into the history of the event and its characters), which are the attack and Sally’s current and real statements. The tendency to demand courage from a person who has a lot to lose (children, fathers, mothers, siblings, work, sometimes physical integrity…), and who thinks about the possible repercussions of his actions, when the other person, the most of the time he sees it from the burladero. Each person is a world and has their priorities, obligations and fears that cannot be judged and even less if you look from the other side of the barrier (I see this in criticism of the victims). In the film there is a small nod to this theme when they are detained and one of them had left her daughter with her neighbor.

In general, it is a film that I personally think has a happy ending when both things turn out well, since I believe in both positions; and I liked it because it has made me have several personal reflections and to go back to take out the books from when I was studying the second wave of feminism, that at the time this historical event passed over and by introducing me more into it, I found it very interesting.