Analysis of the GXT 834 CALLAZ keyboard, a good TKL for 50 euros and with great RGB lighting

the world of peripherals for PC is a very competitive one and taken over by great brands. It is one in constant movement, yes, where companies offer revised models or new peripherals in order to increase their user base. This makes it twice as difficult to bring up, for example, which keyboard is better and which one suits me for the price I have.

In this case and thanks to Trust, who has sent us this Trust Callaz keyboard to analyze and unravel all your possibilities, we can shed some light on one of the low-priced, high-performance peripherals currently on the market. Obviously when we think of mechanical keyboards Huge hulks come to mind with lines gaming very marked where red and RGB predominates about the rest.

At first, Trust Callaz is much more short than the conventional mechanical keyboard (taking into account that its format is TKL, of course) and its composition is much more sober, with RGB lighting as the flagship feature of this peripheral, but with a very austere design. Is it worth it for its price? Stay to check it out, but I can tell you in advance that it is an option to take into account.

Trust GXT 834 callaz type Mechanical illumination RGB connection type USB2.0 design Compact switch Outemu Red anti-ghosting Yes Response time 8ms weight 652 grams size 35 x 367 x 137mm software Do not

Opinion after 3 weeks of use

Although I want to cover the most important details after these 3 weeks of use, I do not want to leave aside the first impressions once we take it out of the box. What we find outside the packaging is a small keyboardmaybe smaller than I’m used to, and a gripper to pull out each of the keys. However, once removed from the box and on our desk, we see one of the first “problems” or negative points: its construction.





While most inexpensive keyboards are assembled with PVC, many include somewhat more careful lines with aluminum. This is not the case with the Trust Callaz, where the company has configured the entire peripheral under matte finish plastic, but PVC after all. This might not necessarily be a bad thing, this lack of aluminum makes the Callaz a lighter keyboard than others in the same price range, but its construction makes it noticeable. something flimsy to the hands, especially during the first hours of use where we are getting used to it.

The truth is that coming from a mechanical keyboard of greater consistency and size like the one I use, the short length This Callaz makes me raise my eyebrow. I feel much more comfortable with the numeric extension on the right side of the keyboard, and the compact form of this Trust Callaz makes handling much easier and takes up much less on our desktop, but for those like me, accustomed to pad numerichis absence becomes rare.

This is not a negative point, rather a caveat. We are talking about a keyboard TKL, that is, “Ten Keys Less”, focused on minimizing the desktop space that often feels stolen by these large peripherals. An balanced approach where space is used to the maximum and therefore we do not have independent keys and unique for multimedia functions, so we are talking about a very restrained peripheral, with an aesthetic that walks between the office keyboard and the gaming.





As for its performance, being a keyboard with clear aspirations to become a peripheral that PC gamers buy, it is necessary to talk about its performance in video games. The truth is that mechanical switches Outemu Network they are not the best on the market, but they fulfill their purpose, although the construction under PVC and its sound leave enough to be desired once we have several hours of use.

Aside from this, the Callaz Trust includes anti-ghosting, but in quotes, something that has not convinced me at all. Although Anti-Ghosting allows you to simultaneously press as many keys as you want, Trust has limited slightly its use for this keyboard. This means that when pressing a greater number of keys, we will begin to lose the input of some of them, causing us to have to reposition fingers and losing valuable seconds when playing.

RGB lighting as its biggest pro





However, and as I have commented on these lines, it is its design gamingat least in terms of RGB lighting it refers, which has dazzled me. Low-priced peripherals (especially those for less than 50 euros) usually incorporate somewhat anecdotal lighting, with different LED lighting modes that change every few seconds, but have very simple patterns.

This Trust Callaz has come to prove that cheap and nice They are not two disparate terms. As standard, this keyboard has an RGB lighting mode very similar to the well-known “breathing mode” of many other keyboards, but the Trust Callax includes nothing less than 20 LED modes to please a larger number of users.

From the breathing mode mentioned above, passing through a modality that only light up WASD keys and the crossheads on the right side; a sweep of lights from left to right, and top to bottom; and my favorite, a mode that only illuminates the keys that we are pressing at that moment. Far from being a huge problem, especially considering that I am not a big fan of excessive use of RGB lighting, Trust’s work is remarkable.

The lighting is not too strong and the arrangement of colors makes it nice to look at. I do not notice that lack of customization or the excessive or minimal lighting of other peripherals that hinder the use of the keyboard. However, the experience is clouded by the lack of software to control these 20 modes. Doing this is as simple as pressing the corresponding key, but I would have preferred to be able to control which mode to choose from the PC itself.

Callaz Trust Conclusions





Personally, I’ve always had some reluctance when it comes to buying tremendously expensive keyboards and even exceeding two figures. Most of my attention has gone to my mouse and monitor, which is why my switch to a high-end mechanical keyboard has been so satisfying. Taking into account my previous predisposition to get this peripheral, the Trust Callaz would be an option that yes i would buy.

Far from disliking the lack of numeric keypad (something logical, again, we are dealing with a compact keyboard), Trust has been able to offer a good quality-price product. the feeling something flimsy What this Callaz leaves behind can be excused for its price, but I think the rest of the pros overshadow this lack of “premium materials” that other peripherals boast.

Trust Callaz is a good option if you want to launch to buy a mechanical keyboard without investing a lot of money by the way. In addition, its RGB lighting, which meets the standards of the current gaming industry where the more LEDs the better; make it a very striking product for users who want to improve their set up with this style.