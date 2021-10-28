analysis of the movie trailer with Tom Hanks

AND’ Finch one of the most anticipated films of the period, coming to the streaming platform Apple TV + for the November 5th, science fiction film starring the great Tom Hanks.

The film, produced by Amblin Entertainment, was bought by Universal from Apple which therefore proposes it as a pearl of its catalog.

But let’s take a closer look at the trailer for Finch and to understand what he tells us about the plot of the film.

Finch trailer analysis and plot

Since the first images of the trailer, which we show you at the top of the article, we find that Finch tells us a post-apocalyptic story. The protagonist, played by Tom Hanks, is the only man who has survived a catastrophe that caused the mass extinction of man on planet Earth.

Finch lives alone, therefore, with only the company of a dog and a robot that he has built himself. The android must help him cross the country to go west, over the mountains. The move should help him avoid the devastating storms that endanger his survival.

Loading... Advertisements

And it is precisely the loneliness and survival that the trailer for Finch, a film that promises to give us great emotions, and that transports us into a frightening and realistic reality, thanks to the skilful use of light and photography. In fact, we find the director Miguel Sapochnik (already known for Repo Men and some episodes of game of Thrones) while the original screenplay is by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.

Finch is the most awaited film of the moment due to the great production behind it (production by Robert Zemeckis) but above all for the presence of Tom Hanks, unique and priceless protagonist of the film. The film, as anticipated, will be released exclusively on the Apple TV + streaming platform from November 5, 2021.

And will you watch it? Leave a comment to have your say on the trailer for Finch.