Analysis | What is the biggest risk for Chinese leader Xi Jinping? The same

(CNN) — China’s economy is faltering. Unemployment is skyrocketing. Endless COVID lockdowns are wreaking havoc on businesses and people’s lives. The real estate sector is in crisis. Ties between Beijing and major world powers are under strain.

The list of problems facing the world’s second-largest economy goes on, and many of those long-term challenges have only gotten worse during a decade of Xi Jinping’s rule. However, the Chinese leader’s grip on power is unshakable.

In the past decade, Xi has consolidated control to an extent not seen since the era of Communist China’s strongman founder Mao Zedong. Xi is the head of the Chinese Communist Party, the state, the armed forces, and so many committees that he has been dubbed “chairman of everything.” And now, he is set to take on a third term in rule-breaking power, with the potential to rule for life.

But absolute power can often mean absolute responsibility, and as troubles mount, analysts warn Xi will have less room to avoid blame.

“I think the worst enemy of Xi Jinping’s longevity in China’s government is Xi Jinping himself,” said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute in London. “It’s when you make a big policy mistake that wreaks havoc in China that it could potentially start the process of unraveling Xi Jinping’s power.”

Is Xi Jinping in an echo chamber?

Mao’s rule from 1949 to 1976 was marked by rash political decisions that caused tens of millions of deaths and destroyed the economy. After those decades of turmoil, the Communist Party developed a system of collective leadership designed to prevent the rise of another dictator who could make arbitrary and dangerous decisions.

China’s next leader, Deng Xiaoping, set an unwritten rule and precedent that the general secretary of the Communist Party, the post from which China’s leader derives real power, would resign after two terms.

When Xi came to power in 2012, China’s economy was booming as it became more closely integrated with the rest of the world. Just four years earlier, China had stunned the world with the extravagant Beijing Summer Olympics. But for Xi, the party was in a state of crisis: plagued by corruption, infighting and inefficiencies.

Xi’s solution was to return to a dictatorial and personalist government. He purged political enemies in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign, silenced internal dissent, abolished presidential term limits and enshrined “Xi Jinping Thought” in the party’s constitution.

According to analysts, many dictatorships fall into a pattern of abuse of power and poor decision-making when the lack of critical advice reaches the leader. They point to Vladimir Putin’s increasingly costly war against Ukraine as a concern that Xi’s equally unquestioned power over the Russian president could one day have equally disastrous consequences.

Putin and Xi “suffer from the same strongman syndrome problem, which is that they turned their policy advice circles into echo chambers, so people can no longer speak their minds freely,” Tsang said. “We are seeing big mistakes being made because that domestic policy debate has been reduced or even eliminated in terms of its scope.”

The covid zero policy trap

In recent history, no country has modernized as fast as China. The Communist Party claims that his leadership helped lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, turning backwater towns into impressive megacities. But that growth miracle has slowed. And many longstanding challenges to China’s economy have only been exacerbated by Xi’s policies.

Xi has made it his mission to strengthen the party and its control over business and society. He unleashed a campaign against the once-vibrant private sector that led to massive layoffs. Beijing claims tougher regulations restrain overly powerful corporations and protect consumers, but the measures have stifled private companies, sending shivers down the economy and raising fears about future innovation.

Beijing began to clamp down on easy credit for real estate companies in 2020, leading to cash crunches and defaults for many developers, including giant conglomerate Evergrande. Housing projects have stalled and desperate homebuyers across the country are refusing to pay mortgages on unfinished homes. Disruptions in the real estate sector have an outsized impact on China’s broader economy, accounting for up to 30% of the country’s GDP.

But during Xi’s leadership, nothing has shaken China’s economy and society like the covid-zero policy. In the third year of the pandemic, China has clung to the tough policy, which relies on mass testing, extensive quarantines and quick lockdowns to stamp out infections at all costs, even as the rest of the world has learned to live with the virus. .

The country continues to lock down entire cities over a handful of infections, while sending all positive cases and close contacts to government quarantine facilities. Queuing for covid tests and scanning a health tracking code to enter any public space has been normalized. Beijing argues that the policy has prevented China from becoming a health care disaster like the rest of the world, but covid-zero is being managed at huge and rising costs.

A “self-inflicted” pain

The constant lockdowns have drastically reduced the growth rate of China’s economy. Record youth unemployment has reached almost 20%. The money in your pocket is shrinking. Heavily indebted local governments are being forced to spend on massive covid testing. Experts say resources would be better spent on increasing vaccination rates rather than building expensive testing sites and quarantine facilities. China has not yet approved any foreign mRNA vaccines that have been shown to be more effective against the highly contagious omicron variant than the inactivated vaccines used in China.

At the start of the pandemic, Beijing censored, and in some cases punished, doctors, experts and citizen journalists who tried to warn of a deadly virus in Wuhan.

Almost three years later, while most international experts advise China to find a way to live with the virus, Beijing has doubled down. Earlier this year, Shanghai, a metropolis with a population three times that of New York City, was placed under lockdown for two months. People struggled to get enough food and basic necessities. Desperate residents broke out of home confinement and clashed with law enforcement workers in rare street protests. Many patients were denied vital medical care.

When the World Health Organization criticized the zero covid policy as “unsustainable”, China censored the statement on social media.

Susan Shirk, director of the 21st Century China Center and author of “Overreach,” a book on Xi’s leadership, says China’s leaders “compete with each other to show how loyal they are to him because Xi promotes the loyal, not the the most competent. “That leads to subordinates over-executing policies to try to please Xi,” she said.

Shirk said that this has developed with the covid-zero policy, as Xi has directly linked his leadership to the strategy, so local officials have jealously followed it to show loyalty to the leader and protect their careers.

“Much of the pain in China’s economy has been self-inflicted by China’s leader,” Shirk said.

“So what this suggests, and this is quite a disturbing idea, is that the Chinese Communist Party is no longer branding itself as a development party, putting economic development as its primary goal. But instead, it is Xi Jinping’s grip on power.”