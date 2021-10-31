analyst Mat Piscatella praises Sony’s strategy

The well-known analyst of NPD Group Mat Piscatella shares some interesting reflections on the strategy implemented by Sony in publishing its exclusive consoles on PC through the new branch of PlayStation Studios which has just been baptized with the name of PlayStation PC.

Taking a cue from an article by VGC, Piscatella does not say he is surprised by the arrival of God of War on PC and other blockbusters from the PS4 and PS5 game library on the computer, for a very specific reason: “According to an analysis conducted by NPD Group and PlayerPulse, only one third of PC gamers in the US own a PlayStation 4 and only 8% bought a PS5“.

For Mat Piscatella, therefore, Sony executives would have every reason to look at the PC universe with extreme interest since the porting of their most famous IPs, logically, should not affect software and hardware sales on PlayStation consoles. As the NPD analyst himself explains, in fact, “all of which leaves Sony the opportunity to achieve a huge audience on PC, and this choice is unlikely to affect console sales. It is really a profitable business from every point of view “.

Loading... Advertisements

The times of the “ideological contrast” between PC gamers and console gamers, therefore, now seem over. In addition to Sony, in fact, Microsoft is also making massive investments on PCs through the development of triple A exclusives such as AoE4 (here you can find our review of Age of Empires 4) and the expansion of the ecosystem of services related to Xbox Game Pass And Xbox Cloud Gaming.