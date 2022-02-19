Analyst Says Ethereum Price Could Drop to $1,700 If Current Situation Persists

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) prices continue to be hit hard by the current wave of volatility and this is leading traders to go back to the drawing board and readjust their short-term expectations. On Feb. 17, Bitcoin briefly dipped below $40,000 and Ether failed to hold support at $2,900, raising the possibility of a drop to $2,500.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after hovering around the $2,900 support level during morning hours, Ether was hit by a selloff that dropped its price to an intraday low of $2,752.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here’s what analysts are saying about Ether’s price drop and whether further declines are expected as global tensions continue to rise.

Ethereum’s next stop could be $1,700

An overview of Ether’s current outlook was provided by cryptocurrency trader and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘Crypto Tony’, who public the following chart discussing support and resistance areas to watch out for.

ETH/USD 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

Crypto Tony said:

“$3,900 is still the most important zone for me, and if we flip that, I think the bottom is in… Pull back from that zone or miss it at all and we are on our way to my main target of $1,700.”

Price is at a “super trend” resistance level

A more bullish view on Friday’s price action was offered by market analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user “IncomeSharks”, who posted the chart below indicating that Ether is now in a significant resistance zone.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: Twitter

According to the analyst:

“Ether right at the resistance of the supertrend. Since it is flat, it usually has a better chance of breaking out to the upside and turning bullish. If it turns to the upside I think $2,900 to $3,000 would be next.”

The macrotrend projects further declines

Trader and pseudonymous Twitter user Pentoshi offered insight into what could happen to Ether, and the altcoin market in general, should it fail to sustain this current level.

ETH/USD 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

Pentoshi said:

“I will take note that there is local strength here as it held its lows but still higher lows overall. Trend is down. *If* those lows are broken *then* *Most* altcoins will fall hard “.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $1.899 trillion and the dominance rate of Bitcoin is 41.4%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.