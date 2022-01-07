analyst says it is in development and could be presented in 2022 – Nerd4.life

With the start of a new year, the GamesIndustry.biz newspaper has proposed a new article in which it collects the forecasts of well-known analysts of the gaming market. Among others, Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games, also appears. The man, after reminding the public of the previous year’s predictions (and stressing that he had practically guessed every prediction), stated that Mario Kart 9 is in development and that the announcement could come in 2022.

Specifically, Toto stated: “I know that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in full development (and will include an interesting novelty) and Nintendo could present it with a teaser as early as this year. ”

A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe track

Toto continues talking about the side as well smartphone of the big N: “On mobile, Nintendo hasn’t said much after the launch of Mario Kart Tour in 2019, but I think 2022 will be the right year for the arrival of another well-known IP on smartphone.”

Toto then states that Mario Kart 9, obviously an unofficial name, is in development. This goes hand in hand with a similar rumor, which claims that the game could be called “Crossroads” and could include many different IPs. Could this be the “interesting novelty” suggested by the analyst?

For the moment this is only a rumor, of course, but Toto has a positive past in terms of forecasts, so it is worth considering what he said.