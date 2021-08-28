News

analyst warns that ‘the next few months are decisive’

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Bitcoin (BTC) could explode to $ 100,000 or return to $ 30,000 by Christmas, but one of the best-known analysts is betting on the bullish scenario.

In a update on Twitter Published Thursday, PlanB, creator of the family of stock-to-flow patterns for the price of BTC, again questioned a bearish move in Bitcoin.

PlanB focused on the remaining “decisive” months

With BTC / USD close to $ 48,000 this week, PlanB has a lot to be confident about.

Its recent forecast of a minimum monthly close for August is just below current prices, and if the remaining four are just as accurate, Bitcoin could end 2021 at $ 135,000.

The first version of the stock-to-flow indicates an average price of $ 100,000 for this halving cycle, but the negative reversal in May put a strain on its proven accuracy.

However, PlanB said it has not yet been invalidated, and there are no proven better alternatives.

One of these alternative models, which now seems unlikely to materialize, is the logarithmic graph of “diminishing returns”Originally created in 2014 by the user Trololo of the Bitcointalk forum.

An adapted version only calculates $ 30,000 per BTC / USD at the end of this year, which PlanB says is less likely than the $ 100,000 stock-to-flow forecast.

Loading...
Advertisements

The next few months will be decisive,”He added, commenting on the graph that compares the two models.

Pattern comparison chart for the price of BTC / USD
Pattern comparison chart for the price of BTC / USD. Source: PlanB / Twitter

When will the double top come?

As Cointelegraph reported, short-term price analysis of BTC this week calls for caution.

Related: ‘Shock-to-flow’: Crucial Moment for BTC, as Mysterious Buyers Pile Up the Supply

While the $ 50,000 remains out of reach as support, there are conflicting views on the potential impact of the US Federal Reserve’s annual meeting in Jackson Hole which will begin shortly.

Despite a 60% rally from recent lows of $ 29,000, Bitcoin still has to challenge the final resistance to consolidate $ 50,000, not counting the all-time high of $ 64,500 in April.

Broadening the view, optimism remains widespread and data suggests a new bullish momentum by the end of the year. This scenario could replicate other post-halving bull markets, notably the double high of 2013.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

794
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
782
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
772
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
616
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
604
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
582
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
540
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
514
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
404
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
386
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
To Top