analyst warns that ‘the next few months are decisive’

Bitcoin (BTC) could explode to $ 100,000 or return to $ 30,000 by Christmas, but one of the best-known analysts is betting on the bullish scenario.

In a update on Twitter Published Thursday, PlanB, creator of the family of stock-to-flow patterns for the price of BTC, again questioned a bearish move in Bitcoin.

PlanB focused on the remaining “decisive” months

With BTC / USD close to $ 48,000 this week, PlanB has a lot to be confident about.

Its recent forecast of a minimum monthly close for August is just below current prices, and if the remaining four are just as accurate, Bitcoin could end 2021 at $ 135,000.

The first version of the stock-to-flow indicates an average price of $ 100,000 for this halving cycle, but the negative reversal in May put a strain on its proven accuracy.

However, PlanB said it has not yet been invalidated, and there are no proven better alternatives.

One of these alternative models, which now seems unlikely to materialize, is the logarithmic graph of “diminishing returns”Originally created in 2014 by the user Trololo of the Bitcointalk forum.

An adapted version only calculates $ 30,000 per BTC / USD at the end of this year, which PlanB says is less likely than the $ 100,000 stock-to-flow forecast.

“The next few months will be decisive,”He added, commenting on the graph that compares the two models.

Pattern comparison chart for the price of BTC / USD. Source: PlanB / Twitter

When will the double top come?

As Cointelegraph reported, short-term price analysis of BTC this week calls for caution.

While the $ 50,000 remains out of reach as support, there are conflicting views on the potential impact of the US Federal Reserve’s annual meeting in Jackson Hole which will begin shortly.

Despite a 60% rally from recent lows of $ 29,000, Bitcoin still has to challenge the final resistance to consolidate $ 50,000, not counting the all-time high of $ 64,500 in April.

Broadening the view, optimism remains widespread and data suggests a new bullish momentum by the end of the year. This scenario could replicate other post-halving bull markets, notably the double high of 2013.