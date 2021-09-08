Analysts blame overleveraged traders for Bitcoin’s flash crash

Yesterday, traders took a heavy blow: the fall of Bitcoin (BTC) below $ 43,000 caused liquidations of $ 3.54 billion.

“The settlement amount in the last 24 hours amounts to a total of $ 3.54 billion! In the past 24 hours, 330,243 traders have been liquidated. The largest single liquidation order took place on @HuobiGlobal, valued at $ 43.7 million. “

Amount of Liquidations in the past 24 hours by exchanges in total $ 3.54 was liquidated! In the past 24 hours, 330,243 traders were liquidated. The largest single liquidation order happened on @HuobiGlobal #BTC $ BTC value $ 43.7M

During the Labor Day holiday weekend in the US, bullish sentiment was on the rise ahead of Bitcoin’s official recognition as legal tender in El Salvador: but the celebrations were quickly dampened by a sudden drop in the price of the asset.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the sell-off pushed the price of Bitcoin to a low of $ 42,837, then attracting buyers who reported the price to around $ 46,500.

BTC / USDT 4-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Here’s what traders are saying about this unexpected downside, and what to watch as the market attempts to digest last day’s chaos.

Long positions heavily liquidated after BTC crash

Below, an analysis focused on the current state of the market offered by analyst Willy Woo, published in the following tweet of 7 September:

“Open day with risk-off in shares. Some BTC sales. Average levels of fundamental inflows (selling). Stop hunt / liquidity collapse follows. $ 1.1 billion in BTC liquidations. Movement overall not supported by the fundamentals of on-chain investors. Exchanges are now experiencing outflows (buying). “

Day opened with equities risk-off. Some sell down of BTC. Medium levels of fundamental inflows (selling). Then stop hunt / liquidity collapse. $ 1.1b of BTC liquidations. Overall unsupported by investor fundamentals on-chain. Exchanges are now in outflows (buying) – Willy Woo (@woonomic) September 7, 2021

As highlighted by Woo, broader financial markets started the day with a risk-off, putting pressure on the cryptocurrency market which cascaded as the day progressed.

The resulting sell-off led to $ 1.1 billion in Bitcoin liquidations, but on-chain data does not suggest that investors are in a rush to close their positions and the most recent activity shows that exchanges are again experiencing outflows.

A later tweet, Woo shows just how unexpected the September 7 movement was, a good reminder that risk management is always something to keep in mind in the cryptocurrency market:

“I’m not entirely sure what the fuck just happened, but this is the sequence of events. The sell-off occurred mainly in derivatives markets (like most crashes). “

Possible abnormal value detected

Further analysis of Bitcoin’s September 7 movements was provided by Michaël van de Poppe, market analyst and Cointelegraph contributor, highlighting the role played by traders with excessive leverage:

#Bitcoin lost the $ 49,000 level as a crucial support, it just broke through. What just happened? Overexposed positions are liquidated in a chain reaction, causing a huge wick (or shadow). If this wick closes above $ 47 / 48,000, it would have been a mere outlier. Possible opportunity.

#Bitcoin lost that $ 49K level as crucial support and smacked through it. What just happened? Overleveraged positions getting liquidated in a chain reaction, causing a massive wick. If this wick closes above $ 47 / 48K, it will be an outlier. Opportunities. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 7, 2021

According to van de Poppe, if BTC manages to close above the $ 47,000 – $ 48,000 range following this pullback, the move will be considered an anomaly with respect to the previously established trend and a good buying opportunity in the event of a recovery. of the uptrend.

Not all traders were caught off guard

Not all market participants were caught off guard by the September 7 crash, as highlighted in the following tweet posted by the analyst and Twitter user Crypto_Ed_NL:

“Do you feel lucky you didn’t get liquidated in that corrective movement today? Wait and change your underwear … it might not be over yet!”

Feeling lucky you did not get liquidated in that corrective move earlier today?

Wait with getting new, dry pants … might not be over yet! pic.twitter.com/DIp9USNfK7 – Crypto_Ed_NL (@Crypto_Ed_NL) September 7, 2021

A subsequent tweet includes the following graph, showing a movement that has since become evident:

15-minute chart of BTC / USDT. Source: Twitter

Crypto_Ed_NL has declared:

“BTC has reached the green box. Let’s see how it bounces … .. in my opinion, the correction should be exhausted. “

The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is $ 2,103 billion, while Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 42.1%.

