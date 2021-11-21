analysts’ forecasts on the future of the crypto

On Monday 15 November it was impossible not to hear the thud caused by the fall of Bitcoin. In a few days the queen of cryptocurrencies it hit $ 59,000 and now, right now, it’s just under $ 57,000. The real problem that is frightening investors is the sub-threshold. What has alerted the world that revolves around crypto is its price which has fallen below the new safe level of $ 60,000. Psychologically imposed precisely because it had remained constant since last October 15, therefore for a beautiful and good month. As a result, many will be wondering what to expect. Let’s find out together what the forecasts of analysts on the future of crypto.

Bitcoin: what is the near future of the crypto

According to analysts it seems that we can sleep peacefully. Bitcoin it could, with great probability and in times still unknown to date, exceed the threshold of $ 60,000. In essence, it seems that in the next few days the crypto will return to close to $ 63,000, a little more or a little less. This would be good for investor psychology by returning a bit of confidence, even if the volatility of cryptocurrencies, we remember, it is always present.

There are those who aim even higher and a little. One of these is the analyst TechDev who on Twitter said he was confident for the future of Bitcoin. Even according to him we should prepare for a dizzying bull run so that the crypto could reach altitude $ 90,000. An exaggeration? Maybe, but his confidence almost seems to be contagious. Describing the graph published that compares the situation in 2017 with the current one, he stated:

“The turquoise peak did not come as high as expected. The break of the yellow RSI line confirmed the correction. The PA continues to lag 5-8 days behind 2017 from July. Recovery for RSI break above the yellow line, possibly 80-90K from EOM“.

Looking for something like this on the #BTC daily. Turquoise peak did not get as high as expected. Break of yellow RSI line did confirm correction. PA continues to stay 5-8 days behind 2017 since July. Recovery by RSI break above yellow line, possibly at 80-90K by EOM. pic.twitter.com/rK1qS1O4YC – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) November 17, 2021

Obviously ours is not an invitation to invest unwittingly. Nonetheless, it is always necessary to pay close attention and move with lead feet especially during these situations. At the same time it is essential not to have a catastrophic vision and to know how to move in time so as to exploit a possible and foreseen one bull run. It might also be interesting to move on to using apps like CryptoTab which promises earnings in Bitcoin surfing the Internet.