Analysts identify bullish and bearish scenarios as Bitcoin’s price falls below $ 56,000

Many experts call for a collective deep breath and step back to observe the long-term perspective on the future of the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto market in general. However, the recent decline below $ 56,000 is arousing suspicion among traders.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after starting the week near $ 60,000, several days of severe bearish pressure on Bitcoin’s price resulted in a return to $ 55,600.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Here are the analysts’ opinions on the recent Bitcoin price action and the factors to watch out for in the coming days.

Eyes on the monthly closing

Independent market analyst Rekt Capital took a deeper look at the monthly price action for Bitcoin, publishing the following chart showing BTC close to an important monthly close around $ 58,728.

BTC / USD monthly chart. Source: Twitter

According to Rekt Captial, BTC’s price action so far has been “promising“And it’s time”very close to regaining this monthly level as support (green).However, the analysis warned that there may still be strong volatility in the near term as November draws to a close.

“Importantly, BTC may very well fluctuate like this for the rest of the month. The monthly closing is what matters. “

The Mt. Gox trustee will distribute 145,000 BTC

More information on the potential reasons behind the pullback was offered by David Lifchitz, executive partner and chief investment officer of ExoAlpha, sharing the November 16 announcement that the Mt. Gox trustee will distribute approximately 145,000 BTC to investors who bought it on the ‘exchange between 2013 and 2015.

Lifchitz highlighted widespread concerns in the industry. In fact, many of these investors are about to “receive incredible sums”As the price of BTC is 100 times higher than the original purchase cost. Consequently, it is possible that they will take profits at any price, “which is likely to hit the market hard as news of actual distribution gets out.“

For now, Lifchitz believes that “the sell-off has ended around the support between $ 57,000 and $ 58,000,” and the price “looks poised to return to $ 63,000 and above in the next few days.“

Despite this, Lifchitz calls for caution due to the threat of a future sell-off following the distribution of Mt. Gox’s BTCs.

“However, Mt. Gox is a sword of Damocles hanging over the head of the market, and I don’t think BTC will hit $ 100,000 next month with this threat lurking. The whales are holding strong, but haven’t made many additional purchases. I believe they are well aware of the Mt. Gox issue and are waiting to take advantage of the potential collapse. After overcoming the obstacle of Mt. Gox, Bitcoin will have the green light to reach new highs, barring some absurd regulation that could ruin the party. “

Historical analysis suggests that Bitcoin has found its low

A final insight was offered by the pseudonymous analyst ‘TechDev’, publishing the following graphs comparing Bitcoin’s price action in 2017 with the current market.

BTC price action in 2017 vs. BTC price action in 2021. Source: Twitter

According to TechDev, the correction in progress is “following that in mid-November 2017 almost to perfection“With”the only small difference is a break of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).“

TechDev has explained:

“Perhaps the minimum has not yet arrived, but it is close. Everything I see suggests a strong probability that the next 5-15 weeks will be huge (for BTC and altcoins). “

The total capitalization of the crypto market amounts to 2,564 billion dollars, and the dominance of Bitcoin is equal to 41.9%.

