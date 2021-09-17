analysts predict an ‘explosive’ Q4 for BTC price

New research suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a minimum of $ 85,000 in Q4 this year, and may even cross the $ 100,000 mark.

In the new market update released on Friday, the Decentrader trading platform revealed a decidedly bullish forecast on the price of BTC over the medium term.

Next stop for BTC / USD: $ 85,000

While BTC / USD is still stuck below $ 50,000, on-chain metrics have prompted analysts to be firmly bullish on Bitcoin’s price action.

Filbfilb, an analyst at Decentrader, is no exception, predicting not only a return to all-time highs but also to reach $ 100,000 by the end of the year.

“With these bullish signals in the short term we could be ready for a big rally that will push $ BTC to $ 85,000 and then break the $ 100,000 psychological barrier,” he concluded.

“Q4 2021 will be explosive.”

As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin’s price performance has long been trying to catch up with network fundamentals and on-chain data.

As a logical conclusion to this process, a sustained upside should characterize the rest of the year, similar to the events of 2020. This time around, however, the price of Bitcoin in US dollar terms should be an order of magnitude higher.

“If the price rises as we anticipate in the coming weeks, our first major target is a level near the 1.618 fib retracement level at $ 85,900,” Filbfilb wrote.

“We do not believe this will be the definitive high of the cycle, but it could present a resistance point in view of a potential parabolic upside that takes the price above $ 100,000.”

BTC / USD daily chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Altcoins don’t share optimism

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is hovering around $ 47,500, with no defined trajectory in the market.

Related: Ethereum options suggest the battle for $ 4,000 will be in at least a week

Altcoins have suffered, with few exceptions including Shiba Inu (SHIB), disappointing traders overall while cryptocurrencies in the top 10 outperformed Bitcoin’s daily losses.

Ether (ETH) lost 5.2%, while the worst performing asset, Solana (SOL), lost 12% in 24 hours.