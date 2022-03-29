Analysts see bitcoin over USD 50,000 and others over 100,000

The price of bitcoin (BTC) exceeded USD 48,000 after an exponential growth that breaks the resistance maintained last month around USD 45,000. Different specialists visualize that this upward trend, which has consolidated these days, will continue to reach higher prices.

Analyst CryptoVizArt, who got the current BTC price right in his prediction last week, believes that the next target for the cryptocurrency is to break above $50,000. They consider the same Nuna Bizniz and Crypto Yoddlhawho believe that bitcoin could reach this figure in April.

Although other specialists establish this prediction closer. InvestAnswerswho has more than 424,000 subscribers on YouTube, reported that the price of bitcoin could pass the USD 50,000 before April.

Beyond these forecasts, the outlook looks green for bitcoin with several days reporting gains. It is about to close the first quarter of 2022 with growth in its price if it maintains its current value.

The price of bitcoin could have a small reversal in its uptrend

Both CryptoVizArt and Crypto Yoddlha warned that before reaching that amount it could suffer a small setback below the current price. But they estimate that if the demand becomes stronger, the value of the cryptocurrency will position itself higher and higher until such a goal is reached.

The bitcoin price could pull back slightly and rise again with more demand strength to reach $50,000, according to Crypto Yoddha. Source: Twitter.

Both even agree that if the strength of demand consolidates, the price of bitcoin could continue to grow to exceed USD 60,000 in this period. So does bitcoiner MMCrypto, who has told his more than 840,000 followers on Twitter that people will be jealous of those who bought BTC for less than $50,000.

Analysts see bitcoin at $100,000 in 2022

Cryptocurrency content creator MMCrypto believes that $50,000 is just a small goal for bitcoin. His prediction is virtually limitless to its value. He believes that BTC could reach $100,000 in 2022 and even $5,000,000 in a while.

Although this prediction seems a bit exaggerated, there is no doubt that it is a possibility considering that BTC went from being worth a penny to more than USD 67,800 in less than thirteen years, by November 2021 when it hit its all-time high. For this reason, the economist Gael Sanchez Smith he envisions it even higher for 2022, above $200,000.

As long as demand increases and buyers are willing to pay more for the cryptocurrency, any amount could be a reality.. For this reason, several analysts agree that bitcoin would easily reach USD 100,000 by 2022. Especially after it hit its last all-time high last year, which was not that far from this prediction.

Another one of those think bitcoin will hit $100,000 It is Mike McGlone, the head of strategy at Bloomberg Intelligence, as CriptoNoticias has reported. From New York, accountant Kate Waltman has given the same prediction to Time magazine, as has Jurrien Timmer, the head of Fidelity Investments.