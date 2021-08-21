Analysts warn of a ‘sharp’ slowdown in Robinhood growth, previously pushed by DOGE

The recent disclosure by Robinhood of the strong crypto push to its financial revenue in the second quarter is worrying some financial analysts, mainly due to the role “immeasurable”Carried out by the trading of Dogecoin (DOGE).

In a note to investors released this week, Wolfe Research’s Steven Chubak warned that “Robinhood’s growth in crypto is nothing short of impressive, but Dogecoin’s immense contribution cannot simply be ignored.“

As reported, Robinhood’s Q2 results revealed that cryptocurrency trading grew to account for 41% of the platform’s revenue, and that more than 60% of funded accounts on the app traded crypto during the quarter. The company generated $ 233 million from its crypto trading services for Q2 2021, up sharply from $ 5 million for the whole of 2020.

A staggering 62% of Robinhood’s crypto revenue in Q2 2021 came from operations in Dogecoin during the meme token’s big social media-fueled rally, accounting for about a third of the platform’s total transaction revenue.

In his note to investors, Chubak highlighted this exponential growth in Dogecoin’s contributions to the company’s revenue, from 6% in Q1 2021 to 26% in Q2. Furthermore, he added that in Q3 the trading volumes for Dogecoin decreased by about 78%, and are currently below the levels of Q1:

“We believe the slowdown in Q3 may be much stronger than many investors anticipate. This may not discourage fintech investors with a longer investment horizon, but it may offer financial investors greater conviction in the short-term case. “

After its initial public offering this summer with an initially disappointing debut on the Nasdaq, Robinhood’s shares quickly became so volatile that the exchange had to suspend trading several times. Robinhood had done the same on his app in January, amid general outrage, as DOGE exploded by 900%.

At the time of writing, Robinhood stock is trading around $ 42.95 after a daily loss of 3.92%.