Anansi Boys, Malachi Kirby joins the cast

Malachi Kirby will star in Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys Amazon series

Malachi Kirby was chosen to play the characters of Charles Nancy and Spider in Anansi Boys adaptation of Neil Gaiaman novel by Amazon Prime Video. Filming for the six planned episodes will begin in Scotland by the end of 2021.

Delroy Lindo is already in the cast as Mr. Nancy. Gaiman with Lenny Henry will write the script while Hanelle M. Culpepper will direct the pilot. Gaiman with Douglam Mackinnon will be showrunners. The series tells the story of Charlie who was always uncomfortable with his father but when he dies he discovers that he was Anansi, the deceiving god, and that he has a brother, Spider. At that point his life totally changes.

Arden Cho, Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominci Sherwood, Rob Heaps and Matthew Rauch will star in Partner Track Netflix series in 10 episodes, adaptation of the novel by Helen Wan by Georgia Lee. Julie Anne Robinson will direct the pilot after directing the first two episodes of Bridgerton. In the center, an idealistic young lawyer torn between morality and passion as she climbs a New York office.

Four entrances in From, sci-fi horror tv series by Epix set in a US town that traps anyone who gets there, surrounded by a forest with mysterious creatures. Corteon Moore, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders and Elizabeth Moy join Eion Bailey, Harold Perrineau and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

Devyn Tyler news of the fifth season of Snowfall where will Veronique be, ambitious, she loves luxury but also small things, graduated in law with a ruthless instinct.

Megan Holder in the cast of Monarch, Fox musical drama created by Melissa London Hilfers and set in the world of country music in Texas with a powerful dynasty of the musical industry at its center. In the cast Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto.

LisaGay Hamilton (To Kill a Mockingbird), Michaela Watkins (Werewolves Within), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (NOS4A2), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory), Sam Straley (Hala) And Shaun J. Brown join the cast of The Dropout the Hulu miniseries with Amanda Seyfried that traces the rise and fall of the enterprise set up by Elizabeth Holmes.

Bel-Air the contemporary, dark e Willy the Prince of Bel-Air drama, defines the cast of protagonists and after Jabari Banks as Will, hires Adrian Holmes as Uncle Philip, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian, Olly Sholotan will be Carlton, Coco Jones will be Hilary and Akira Akbar will be Ashley; Jimmy Akingbola will be Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones will be Jazz and Simone Joy Jones will be Lisa. The series already has an order for 2 seasons on Peacock.

