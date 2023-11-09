Ananya Pandey poses with Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Serena Williams at the event. Bollywood

Actress Ananya Panday posted pictures on Instagram from her recent trip to New York City, where she attended the Swarovski store launch. She looked gorgeous in a blue bodycon dress and was accompanied by her sister Risa Pandey. The actor met and posed for pictures with A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Serena Williams and Freida Pinto at the event. Also read: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan threatened her not to talk to the guy she was interested in

Ananya with Kim Kardashian

Ananya Panday with Kim Kardashian and others in NYC.

In the first picture, Ananya is seen posing alone at the store. After this came a short clip of him with Kim Kardashian. She was joined by Swarovski creative director Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert and stylist Anna Dello Russo.

Ananya poses with Ashley Graham, Freida Pinto

Ananya and her sister also shared a moment with model Ashley Graham, who looked stunning in a transparent sequin gown. At the party, the Pandey sisters also met tennis player Serena Williams. The actor also posed with Jasmine Tookes and Freida Pinto in a few pictures.

Sharing all this, Ananya wrote in the caption, “Felt like a kid in a candy store at the inauguration of the @swarovski flagship store in NYC and couldn’t get over how amazing the new @skims x @swarovski collection is.” Yes, thanks to @giovannaengelbert for this. You are the best I have!” Her biggest cheerleader, best friend Suhana Khan commented, “Killing it” with a few heart emojis.

Reactions to his photos

Sussanne Khan said in the comments section, “Amazing! You deserve all the recognition and love.” While Shanaya Kapoor called Ananya ‘beautiful’, Farah Khan joked, “You have to meet the biggest star… Raisa.”

Kareena Kapoor enthused, “The hottest star.” Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ira Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh also praised the actor.

Ananya Kapoor was recently seen in Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan 8. She was seen on the sofa with Sara Ali Khan. Both of them talked about many things, including their love life. Ananya also made cheeky comments about his personal life. It is rumored that she is dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya was last seen in Dream Girl 2. In his kitty were Call Me Bay and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Hain.

