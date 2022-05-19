Entertainment

Anastasia Kvitko, the model looks too much like a fall from the sky

Like falling from the sky! This is how the stunning Anastasia Kvitko looked for social networks, which is why she decided to wear completely white, like the angels themselves.

However, the innocence Anastasia Kvitko was put to the test after observing the revealing outfit that the Russian model chose for the occasion, since a very small top from which they seem to be able to overflow their charms at any time and a tiny skirt were her choice.

The Russian influencer complemented her outfit with some small gold accessories, very natural makeup and her hair in the purest Hollywood style and as blonde as Marilyn Monroe herself.

Anastasia Kvitko showed all her talent in front of the camera posing sitting cross-legged on a fairly comfortable gray sofa, in the background, only a white wall complemented her image, because her beauty does not need more accessories.

Anastasia Kvitko in white looks too much like she fell from the sky. Photo: Instagram.

The famous Russian has become one of the most popular and beautiful women on social networks, Kvitko has more than 12 million followers on Instagram, a number that is increasing.

This beautiful woman shared a couple of photos from the session four days ago and allowed Internet users to fill her with all kinds of compliments in the already famous Instagram comment box.

Although it was difficult to start a career in the modeling world for the voluptuous Russian, she currently has the support of a large number of brands that are proud and benefit from being carried by the international model.

Anastasia Kvitko She has become an influencer reaching a large number of places that she herself would not have imagined in the past, but her enormous beauty and talent in front of the cameras has captivated millions.

Without a doubt, the voluptuous curves of the blonde are impossible not to be appreciated wherever she goes, since it is impossible for them to go unnoticed, either with many or few clothes, because she always looks beautiful.

