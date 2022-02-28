Anastasiia Lenna: the Miss Ukraine who supports the Army to fight against Russia

Anastasia Lennaformer beauty queen of Ukraine in 2015, he announced his support for the men and women fighting against the Russian army. Although she uploaded photos of a shoot with guns, she did not confirm if he enlisted in his country’s army.

Through a message posted on her Instagram profile, the model invited all women to join the fight and defend their country.

“Support Ukraine. Hands off Ukraine!” Lenna wrote in a post shared on her social network, where she appears holding AK-47 rifles and wearing military clothing.

Anastasiia, according to international media, already has military experience as she was enrolled in the army for several years. Something that can be evidenced in her social networks, according to The universal.

The invasion of Russia has forced thousands of Ukrainians to leave the country hoping to find the tranquility that was taken from them since the bombing began on Thursday. Those who have also been affected are foreigners who for various reasons are installed in different Ukrainian cities, including a large group of Latin Americans.

Poland and Romania are two of the countries that are receiving countless refugees from the war.