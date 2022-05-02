“Anatomy of a Scandal”, an English legal-political “thriller” in TV series format that is a must-see

It is one of the latest Netflix productions with a top cast and is the adaptation of the “best seller”, “Anatomy of a Scandal”, published in 2017 by Sarah Vaughn.

It tells the story of a young British Conservative government minister, James Whitehouseinterpreted by Rupert Friend (peter quinn in «Homeland», among his best-known works), who has sexual relations with a young woman from his team, Olivia Lyton (Naomi Scott), ex-lover for 5 months, who accuses him of having raped her in Parliament itself.

As is logical, he is imputed immediately. Whitehouse’s wife, sophie (Sienna Miller), supports her husband, convinced of his innocence, whose political career, with that trial, reaches the point of being able to blow up.

To begin with, he is forced to resign as minister, although he keeps his seat until the final outcome of the trial.

kate woodcroft (Michelle Dockery) plays the role of the accusing barrister. In England there is no prosecutorial and judicial career as such. The base is the lawyers.

In this case, the “barristers”, who are distinguished by their wigs (“wigs”) and their black robes, perform both functions. As prosecutors and as defense attorneys in court. It is through the Crown Prosecuting Service, a government department that is in charge of articulating all criminal cases before the courts that the Police have previously presented to it.

This work is carried out by lawyers known as “Crown prosecutors” (Crown prosecutors), but the most serious cases are articulated by “barristers”, specialists in acting in court with the information provided by the above.

All this unknown functioning of the English judicial system is explained very well by our columnist, lawyer Josep Gálvez, in his publications, which can be consulted by clicking on this link.

Former Conservative MP and minister, James Whitehouse, sitting in the dock. In the small photo, the lover, who claims to have been raped by the politician. Photo: Netflix.

REMINISCENCES OF “NO IS NO”

The “barrister” Woodcroft, specializing in the prosecution of sexual crimes, is faced with the case of his life. Because the defendant belongs to the British elite. To the privileged (if you know English or if you are learning it, listen to it in the original, even put the subtitles on it; you will enjoy it) who almost always get away with it without consequences. She has her dose of morality, it’s true.

The protagonist of “Anatomy of a Scandal”, James Whitehouse, is a graduate of Oxford University, and is a close friend of the Conservative Prime Minister, with whom he has a past.

The story is reminiscent of the #Metoo movement, or the “no is no”, in Spain. The politician denies the accusations of rape and maintains that the act was consensual while she denies giving her consent.

As a good “thriller” it has its unexpected twists that leave the viewer in awe and thinking.

There are six chapters –it is appreciated that, for once, the stories are not stretched to the limit–, a large part of them in court, before a popular court of 12 citizens who, three months after the complaint was filed –a speed that would be appreciated in Spain–, they have to prosecute the facts.

In Spain, sexual assaults are judged by collegiate courts

“Anatomy of a Scandal” is, in short, a good proposal to have a good time with a good story magnificently narrated by its director, S.J. Clarkson and scripted by David E Kelley Y Melissa James Gibson.

A word of warning: hook up.

The politician with his “barrister” lawyer in the corridors of the courts where he is being tried for sexual assault. Photo: Netflix.