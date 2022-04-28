“Anatomy of a Scandal” displaced “Bridgerton” from Netflix’s Global Top 10: what is its success due to?

The limited series about sexual privilege and consent is a favorite among Netflix subscribers. (Netflix)

The trend was seen from the first moment: just three days after its premiere, on April 15, Anatomy of a Scandalthe British miniseries starring Sienna MillerRupert Friend Y Michelle Dockerymoved to the second season of Bridgerton first place in the series ranking of Netflix in the U.S. Now with just one week in the Global Top 10, she’s #1 in the entire world . And by far: it accumulated 75.6 million hours viewed, while the romance of Anthony and Kate achieved 46 million.

“That’s really nice of you. Boris Johnson and the government that they are doing so much publicity to us,” he said. Sarah Vaughnthe author of the best seller on which the production is based, to the British edition of Harper’s Bazaar. Barnard Castle, the partygate, that presumption that the current administration can just break the rules endlessly. It’s a little strange how well it all fits with the series.”

Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend lead the cast of “Anatomy of a Scandal.” (Netflix)

Realized by Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards), and written by David E Kelley (Big Little LiesAlly McBeal), anatomy of a scandal introduces James Whitehouse (Friend), a wealthy and powerful British government minister who is a close friend of Prime Minister Tom Southern (Geoffrey Streatfield), whom he met in his student years at Oxford University when they were both part of the exclusive Libertines Club.

James also met Sophie (Miller) in Oxford, whom he married and had two children. But the Whitehouses’ perfect home and privileged life are upended by a newspaper revelation of James’s affair with his assistant in Parliament, Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott). And they seriously derail when Lytton accuses him of rape, for which he is removed from the government and faces trial.

Directed by Melisa James Gibson and written by David E. Kelley, it is based on the British bestseller Sarah Vaughan. (Ana Cristina Blumenkron/NETFLIX)

Behind this series and Bridgerton completed the Netflix ranking Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (number 3, with 37.5 million hours watched), The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (4.29 million), the fifth season of Selling Sunset (5, 28.4 million), the first season of Bridgerton (6, 17.3 million), hear stopper (7, 14.6 million), The Creature Cases (8, 13.6 million), the tenth season of Married at First Sight (9, 12.8 million) and the new work of the producer of Michelle and Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks (10, 11.8 million).

But what is the reason for the overwhelming success of anatomy of a scandal? These five reasons have undoubtedly contributed.

1) Sienna Miller’s performance

The series in which Sienna Miller stands out racked up a record 75.6 million hours watched in one week. (Netflix)

The series is told from the eyes of Sophie’s character, who undergoes a radical transformation throughout the six episodes. She is used to the privilege and also to the exposure that her husband’s career brings: the scrutiny of the press, the humiliation of opponents, the harassment of the paparazzi.

But above all, Sophie wants to move her family forward, and she is willing to do whatever it takes to defend the father of her children. But her convictions about the nature of who she believed to be a good man falter as she listens to prosecutor Kate Woodcroft (Dockery) and Olivia. Even her perception of herself changes in this process, and the actress manages to express that difficult transition.

2) It has a great cast

“Anatomy of a Scandal” pushed the hitherto unbeatable “Bridgerton” from the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10. (Ana Cristina Blumenkron/Netflix)

In addition to Miller, Friend and Dockery, the cast is filled with proven actors from stage, film and television. Among them stand out Sebastian Selwood, Amelie Bea Smith, Ben Radcliffe, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Kudzai Sitima, Jonathan Coy Y Tom Turner.

3) The likelihood of the facts

While not based on an actual case, the plot Vaughan created draws from the writer’s years as a court reporter. Two in particular: one from 2004, when Johnson was rising among the Conservatives as a parliamentarian and the media reported that he had an affair with a columnist for the Spectator; the other, from 2014, involved the footballer Ched Evans, convicted of the rape of a 19-year-old girl. Evans obtained a new trial and his defense focused on exposing the accuser’s sexual history and, although this was not directly related to the fact, Evans was found not guilty.

Rupert Friend is James Whitehouse, a man who embodies privilege and power. (Ana Cristina Blumenkron/NETFLIX)

At one point James says “With 100% certainty, it wasn’t rape”, without hesitation and without considering that Olivia might have changed her mind during their encounter and he might not have listened to her. His square haircut, his powerful friends and his expensive lawyers make James the face of privilege in a society without gender equality.

Consistently, his defense attacks Olivia: she liked “dangerous situations” and had engaged in sexual contact with him many times before. That this did not apply to the denounced fact does not seem to matter to James, accustomed to acting as he wishes and without consequences. Unlike Sophie, his character never ceases to be the same as himself and he doesn’t even understand that someone else’s point of view can be as real as his own.

4) The Libertines Club

The Libertines Club to which James and the Prime Minister belong in their youth is modeled on an actual university fraternity, the Bullingdon Club. (Netflix)

If the life of the rich always seems interesting, the life of some rich young people who create a Libertines Club in Oxford that few can enter is much more attractive. The series works with flashbacks to introduce the characters’ pasts and fictionalizes a real college fraternity, the Bullingdon Club.

Ben Radcliffe plays young James in his younger years and jack simmance to his partner Southern. The Libertines, like Bullingdon, were founded as an exclusive boys’ cricket and hunting club. The Bullington has changed a lot since 1780, and in the 1980s it was mostly known for getting drunk, yelling profanities at girls, and demolishing restaurants. Johnson and another prime minister, David Cameron, were members of the club.

5) The format of the judicial drama

Michelle Dockery in the role of prosecutor Kate Woodcroft completes the leading trio. (Netflix)

The courtroom thriller is a favorite genre with global audiences, and it’s arguably made irresistible by the British pageantry of robes and wigs.

The formula of a judicial drama is as stable as it is effective: an intrigue —the guilt or innocence of an individual, and therefore the possibility of reparation or not for a victim— that takes place centrally in a courtroom, but can go her to find evidence, provide context, or reveal points of view. The union between the camera and the court generates symbols of great impact on the public because it reflects real life dilemmas.

“Stories about the legal system are mixed with human vulnerability,” analyzed the publication of the American Bar Association (ABA). The courtroom drama manages, with moral intrigues instead of action scenes, to fascinate the public with the fight between good and evil.

Netflix global top 10. (Netflix)

