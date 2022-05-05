Anatomy of a scandal, great series not exempt from propaganda

Among the most viewed Netflix this week appears anatomy of a scandal. A story based on a 2018 bestseller by Sarah Vaughan inspired in part by true events, when the #MeToo movement uncovered sex scandals involving members of the English Parliament.

The miniseries have a very specific audience that is growing. Why? Because they combine the advantages of series and movies. Spectators who prefer to enjoy a closed story from start to finish with a longer footage. Many series of several seasons are overwhelmed because they fear that the plots are left open waiting for a new batch of plots.

anatomy of a scandal has all the ingredients to like: a genre, the judicial, which has many followers – this time in the British system with greater pomp – wigs, robes and historic buildings behind the hand of David E Kelleycreator of Ally McBeal, Big Little Lies or The Undoing and a specialist in stories set in the legal world.

The great hook is in the choice of star actors from very cutting-edge series. The female lead is a lawyer, Michelle Suzanne Dockery, the unforgettable Mary Crawley, the eldest daughter of the aristocratic Downton Abbey family, recently released on film. The male role corresponds to the extraordinary Peter Quinn of Homeland, Rupert Friend, a married politician accused of infidelity. Here the actor appears with a somewhat stiff look, with an old-fashioned hairstyle that is difficult to understand… subliminal language?

The plot gets complicated and will lead us to a trial in which Michelle Dockery will turn to take the politician to jail.

The glamorous ingredient is the delicious presence of the beautiful Sienna Miller better known in the couché role for the Jude Law scandal (he abandoned her for his children’s nanny) than for her works as an actress. Ella sienna carries the moral weight of the footage and will teach a lesson in political correctness.

The surprising twists and turns of the script and the use of flashbacks sound like something trite that will lead fans of judicial drama to suspect, but that does not detract from a fast-paced development that hooks the viewer. It would be a great series if the #metoo pamphlet stink wasn’t so obvious, but that’s what it offers us Netflix more and more intensely… this time they don’t even hide the blurb between the end credits.