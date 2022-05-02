‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, Netflix’s British ‘The Undoing’

Related news

Despite what its title suggests, anatomy of a scandal just share with A Very English Scandal Y A Very British Scandal your accent and country of origin. The new series of Netflix it is closer in tone and intentions to the luxury soap opera that was The Undoing. If that catches your attention, you won’t be disappointed.

The comparison is not fortuitous. This miniseries is also signed by David E. Kelleythat since Big Little Lies seems to have specialized in thrillers of dark secrets of the upper class -which we could also call “the rich also cry”-, collaborates here with Melissa James Gibsonscriptwriter of series like House of Cards either The Americans. With these promising cover letters on the table, and the topics they cover, anatomy of a scandal It could have been a bomb, but it is content to be a very expensive decorative candle.

Sienna Miller plays Sophie Whitehouse, the betrayed woman in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’.



Like in The Undoing, here we also have an attractive married couple with a distinguished social position, who is the envy of his entire select circle. She and her two children make up an idyllic postcard family, until one day the secrets of her husband begin to come to light and destroy the stability of a woman who believed she was living the perfect lifeand must begin to rethink everything, as he puts together the pieces of his suspicions, which he had always ignored.

The coats that Nicole Kidman collected in the HBO series are worn here by Sophie, the betrayed woman, the character she plays Sienna Miller. The wig must be worn by Michelle Dockery during the trials, because she plays Kate Woodcroft, the attorney for the prosecution who starts the case against James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend, Homeland), the suspect and husband in question. There is also a young woman of color at the center of the scandal and, as in The Undoingthe character is poorly developed, but here at least he has a voice during the trial.

I’m not going to go into detail about the nature of the case in question (although if you’ve seen the trailer there’s no mystery) but since the series reserves that information as the final twist of the first episode, I’m not going to be the one to reveal it. What I will say is that I found it deeply dissonant the seriousness of the accusation made by the detective with the tone of the artistic resource that the series uses to express what James feels at that moment.

Michelle Dockery in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’.



These creative decisions in direction and editing are already present from the first minutes of the series. In the scene that I mentioned before it was shocking, because the reaction it produces in the viewer is a laugh and I doubt that was what they were looking for. I hope that wasn’t what you were looking for. It rarely works, most of the time it’s a forced choice, in the rest it seems capricious, but we quickly got used to that that’s his calligraphy: Interested in style and little in substance, but entertaining to watch.

Given the seriousness of the subject it deals with, we could put a lot of hitches on it, but if what we want is entertainment, let’s not ask for more. Part psychological thriller, part courtroom drama, several twists up its sleeve, a good cast and only six episodes that never exceed 48 minutes. I’d be lying if I said it’s not easy to see anatomy of a scandal in one sitting, because it is as addictive as The Undoing.

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is available on Netflix.

