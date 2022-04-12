‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ – Premiere April 15 on Netflix









‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is a series of psychological thriller and court drama. The fiction explores the british elite through personal and political scandals, in which the truth is halfway between justice and privilege.

Synopsis

James and Sophia Whitehouse live in a happy and exclusive world. He is a minister of Parliament, he has a lovely family and his career seems to have no limits…until a scandalous secret unexpectedly sees the light. Lawyer Kate Woodcroft also has an impressive career path, and her accusations threaten to shatter westminsterthe Whitehouses and his own self-esteem.

about the series

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is a British miniseries consisting of six one-hour episodes.

It is starring Sienna Miller (‘The Sniper’, ‘The Loudest Voice’), Michelle Dockery (‘The Gentlemen: The Lords of the Mafia’, ‘Downton Abbey’), Rupert Friend (‘Homeland’, ‘The Death of Stalin’), Naomi Scott (‘Aladdin’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’), Josette Simon (‘The Roald Dahl Witches’), Geoffrey Streatfeild (‘The Boleyn Sisters’) and Joshua McGuire (‘Lovesick’).

The fiction has the script of David E Kelley (‘Big Little Lies’, ‘Goliath’) and Melissa James Gibson (‘House of Cards’, ‘The Americans’). S J Clarkson (Marvel – ‘Jessica Jones’, Marvel – ‘The Defenders’) will direct all episodes.

Liza Chasin (‘The Loudest Voice’, ‘Baby Driver’), from 3Dot Productions; Bruna Papandrea (“Gone Girl,” “Big Little Lies”), Made Up Stories’ Allie Goss are executive producing along with Sarah Vaughan, with Margaret Chernin serving as co-executive producer.

Netflix premieres ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ on Friday April 15.

