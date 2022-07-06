Anatomy of a Scandal: Reality Imitates Art – Come and See

As new cabinet resignations put British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the brink of his own resignation, everyone who watched “Anatomy of a Scandal” on Netflix can’t help but point out the parallels between fiction and reality.

The crisis came when the first two heavyweights of the executive and the party left, after Johnson apologized for the umpteenth time, acknowledging that he made a “mistake” by appointing Chris Pincher, a conservative official who Last week he resigned for having groped, while intoxicated, two men, one of them a deputy.

That happens in London these days, while in the series written by David Kelley Rupert Friend he plays James Whitehouse, brilliant Conservative politician, member of the House of Commons and Home Secretary, best friend of the Prime Minister; husband of Sophie (Sienna Miller) and father of a girl and a boy, who in the first five minutes of the opening chapter arrives at the house and confesses to the woman that he has had a torrid affair with an assistant for six months.

What seems like a family drama is complicated because shortly after that politician – who, like Chris Pincher, is a conservative, parliamentarian and minister – will be involved in another, much more serious accusation, along with which the affair with which he had begun The series seems like child’s play.

In the Netflix story, the prime minister withstands the onslaught of the opposition quite well by moving away a little from the leader who is his childhood friend but who, at this point in time, is almost the rotten apple that threatens to contaminate everything that touch.

“Incisive, enraged and excellently cast, this timely drama may be made for binge-watching, but it offers plenty of food for thought,” Empire said. Something similar stands out in Ready Steady Cut, where they affirm that “it is a fascinating judicial mystery that is reinforced by the talent of its cast.”

Naomi Scott, Ben Radcliffe, Josette Simon, Jonathan Coy, Violet Verigo, Rita McDonald Damper, Sophie Jo Wasson, Kathryn Wilder and Missy Malek complete the cast of the SJ Clarkson-directed miniseries.

Seventeen officials have left Boris Johnson’s cabinet, an incredible number for a conflict that, according to insiders and outsiders, the prime minister was able to resolve easily because he already knew Pincher’s background. However, he went ahead and allowed her to climb the ranks until an untimely drunk caused the official to drop his cover and harass two men in public, in front of a large number of witnesses.