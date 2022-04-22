Anatomy of a Scandal: Sienna Miller redefines the 40+ style

British actress Sienna Miller teaches us how to pull off the style to perfection with her impeccable looks in anatomy of a scandal: Although the Netflix series has all the characteristics to be convincing, the one that will capture your attention until the last moment is its wonderful outfit.

The actress plays Sophie Whitehouse, the wife of an important politician, who is at the center of a scandal that will bring him to trial. The story is also told through the locker room Sienna Miller: expresses power, wealth, happiness, insecurity and naivety. Sophie’s state of mind reaches the viewer directly thanks to the clothes and the colors, choices studied in every little detail that also define the new scandal series.

Power and success are not expressed through logos

Sam Perry has created a wonderful look for women over 40, bringing together pieces from The Row, Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney, Cefinn and Phoebe Philo’s Celine. This already gives you an idea of ​​his style: clean, without being too structured and playing with a few essential elements, without ever showing the logos. This is the secret of his charm.

XL dress pieces (including camel coat)

The Sienna Miller looks They are not very complex. They focus on a few elements that are the basis of an elegant and classic wardrobe without being too obvious. Flowy pants and simple turtleneck sweaters get that extra edge thanks to the coats she wears, a sign of power and trust. Sophie Whitehouse has a wonderful collection: among the outfits she wears on set, we’ve been particularly impressed by Max Mara’s oversized tangerine coat and camel wrap piece. Of course, a trench coat could not be missing, that British touch that defines the status of the character.

White can be worn even after 40

The first image we have of Sienna Miller in Anatomy of a Scandal is her arrival at a private party for British high society: she takes off her camel coat and immediately shows a flawless white dress knitted. It is not a tight and sensual garment, the fit is rather soft and it presents an elegant neckline. Sam Perry did not choose an optical or cool white, but a warmer and softer tone, a ‘cream’ color to be exact.

the protagonist of anatomy of a scandal is up to the task not only in form: as well as expressing her mood through her choice of colours, Sienna proves that there is more to a woman’s wardrobe than the black. There is white and camel, as we have already seen, but also orange, petrol blue, grey, purple, and it combines all these tones masterfully.

Siena Miller.Photo: Ana Cristina Blumenkron

the art of simplicity

Sophie Whitehouse probably has a wonderful jewelry collection, but we are amazed at how her elegance is always expressed through simplicity. Like her clothes – little and basic, but of quality – hers, the jewelry she wears is subtle and designed to illuminate her beauty, like the gold earrings with three hoops.

Bedding can be spotless

Even under maximum pressure, you will never see Sienna Miller in overalls or leggings. Throughout the television series she demonstrates a enviable poise that allows you to look impeccable even when you are picking up the kids from school or preparing dinner. We were particularly impressed by Stella McCartney’s camel slouchy cape (a casual version of the iconic coat) and the look she chose for dinner, consisting of black bootcut jeans, a cream knit sweatshirt and a gold bracelet. on the wrist. It’s just perfect.