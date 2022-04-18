Anatomy of a scandal, the new Netflix series in which Sienna Miller inspires us with each look

Sam Perrynominated for an Emmy for her work on Kiling Evehas been in charge of the looks of anatomy of a scandal. “We were looking for an elegant and sober result, without sparkles or sequins,” Perry explained in an interview with Time. We can say that the six chapters of the miniseries are the best manual for creating the perfect wardrobe.

sophia whitehouse (Sienna Miller) wears temperate garments from firms characterized by discreet luxury, such as The Row or Max Mara, in which good sewing or an impeccable pattern replace the obviousness of the logo. A camel-colored baton coat, a sophisticated tailored suit, minimalist dresses or the desired Loewe Balloon bag make up the wardrobe of the elegant woman of the renowned minister James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend).

The sober and timeless style of Sienna Miller in Anatomy of a Scandal.Gtresonline

An accusation of sexual abuse shakes the idyllic image of the Whitehouses, an exemplary family settled in the political elite. An apparent chaos that not only does not disturb the wardrobe of the protagonist but also sophisticates it in order to continue showing her exemplary character to the world. “She wears clothes like armorprotecting itself from external comments”, explains the costume designer of the series. A resource that reminds us of Nicole Kidman in The Undoingwhose flashy luxury coats shielded themselves from the world as their family life unraveled with each chapter.

A scene from the Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal.Gtresonline

It is also not by chance to see Sienna Miller getting more and more beautiful on screen. Add to that her charming personality, “it’s a way of saying to James: How could you do that to this woman?Perry points out.

The series have become the biggest showcase of trends; Carrie Bradshaw has something to do with the return of the mules and Emily in Paris in the omnipresence of color block. What fashion lessons do we draw from anatomy of a scandal? “The philosophy of having fewer but better quality clothes will be maintained. The new luxury is timeless,” says the renowned stylist.

THE LOOK OF SIENNA MILLER IN THE PREMIERE OF ANATOMY OF A SCANDAL

Sienna Miller at the Anatomy of a Scandal series premiere.Gtresonline

Sienna Miller, one of our favorite actresses and style prescribers, did not disappoint at the premiere of the Netflix miniseries held in London. To pose on the red carpet, she opted for a Gimbattista Valli mini dress of inspiration lady like. A design that reinvents the classic little black dress through the front buttons and the Bardot neckline. Showing the shoulders is one of the leading trends of the season.

Miller, impeccable, has completed the look with slingback pumps from Anny Northa long string of chanell and a very 60s hairstyle, with volume and open bangs.