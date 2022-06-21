‘Anatomy of a scandal’, the series about consent that has become the latest Netflix phenomenon

Like other recent productions, such as the also British I could destroy you, anatomy of a scandal it puts consent at the center of its plot, albeit in a way that is far removed from the way Michaela Coel does in her series. Here is a story that affects London’s wealthy classes and, despite what it may seem, it is not a real case, but it does take elements from many others that Sarah Vaughan has already covered and investigated as a journalist.

This new Netflix series tells the story of a British politician, James Whitehouse, who denies a violation of which he is accused by his assistant, Olivia Lytton. His wife, Sophie, supports him and he claims that in any case the relationship he had with her assistant was consensual, something that she confirms, but not in all extremes. A sexual encounter in the elevator of the House of Commons did not have his express approval, which leads the series to consider the limits of said consent. A large team of lawyers points to the complaint as belonging to someone who felt bad about the breakup after five months of relationship.

In the form of a miniseries of only six chapters, anatomy of a scandal tells a story full of script twists in which the ending is never predictable (and it is better not to talk about it to avoid falling into the spoilers). Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend play Sophie and James Whitehouse, the leading roles in this production. The wife of the accused politician hides many more secrets than she could imagine at first. Also, Naomi Scott brings Olivia to life. SJ Clarkson, director of the highly anticipated madam webexerts here showrunner and David E. Kelley, in his role as producer, once again demonstrates why he is one of the infallible names when it comes to carrying out projects of this type.

