Anatomy of a scandal, the series that has managed to unseat The Bridgertons

Starring Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Michelle Dockery, the plot is based on the trial of a British minister accused of rape







It is not the series of the year, but it is drunk eagerly. The six chapters anatomy of a scandal They pass like a breath. The end of one feeds the thirst of the next. Without captivating critics, the Netflix series has seduced the public and has managed to unseat Bridgerton themselves. We are facing a manual serial, well produced, better interpreted, a soap opera that permanently keeps the viewer intrigued.

Created by David E. Kelly (winner of 11 Emmy awards and producer of series like Big Little Lies, Chicago Hope or Ally McBeal) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards) the story swarms with a few unoriginal facts, nothing that has not been seen before. Great minister who projects a perfect image, with an unstoppable trajectory (Rupert Friend) whose family life meets the standards demanded by a certain prudish part of society. Namely, a vase woman (Siena Miller), two children (the perfect couple) and a house in a neighborhood of London’s high society. The supposed peace of the home explodes when it becomes public that the minister had a romantic relationship for five months with a parliamentary worker (Naomi Scott). While he manages the crisis as he can and his wife tries to assimilate what happened, everything gets complicated. The infidelity leads to a rape complaint and the matter ends up in court. Michelle Dockery leaves the walls of Downton Abbey to play Kate, the ruthless prosecutor of the case who, like all the characters in the series, also has a hidden history.

The six chapters anatomy of a scandal they revolve around the trial and political ins and outs. The viewer, thanks to the flashbacks, learns about the past of its protagonists. Not everything is black or white in this story. Each and every one of the characters have an extensive range of graysat times disgusting and, in most cases, reprehensible.

anatomy of a scandal is a series based on the homonymous book by Sara Vaughan. The British journalist, experienced in the Courts and Politics sections, was working at The Guardian when the #MeToo movement uncovered unpleasant sexual events involving members of the English Parliament; she took advantage of her notes to shape this fictional plot that exudes a certain aftertaste of real events.

Vaughan confessed during the promotion of his book that it was the closeness to the political elite that most influenced him when writing the book. “I witnessed moments of great tension. The resignations of cabinet ministers Peter Mandelson over the Hinduja affair and Robin Cook over Iraq. I also saw how sex scandals involving politicians erupted and developed. I was in the lobby when the News of the World publicly exposed Home Secretary David Blunkett for having an affair with the editor of the Spectator and I saw Boris Johnson deny and then admit to lying about his affair with Petronella Wyatt.”, Vaughan confessed in several promotional interviews. All a background that has allowed him to put together a narrative in which fiction is intertwined with reality.

The characters do not exist, but what they represent surely does.. In fact, the Libertines Club, the fraternity to which James Whitehouse and Prime Minister Tom Southern (Geoffrey Streatfield) belong, emerges as the alter ego of the Bullingdon Club, an Oxford club, founded in 1780 as a hunting and cricket circle. . The also called High Trees Society is a exclusive circle formed by the sons of nobility and wealth. In the 1980s, the Bullingdon Club filled pages and pages of newspapers with a culture of excess, a performance similar to the Libertines. Among the members of Bullingdon are politicians Boris Johnson or David Cameron, King Edward VIII and King Frederick IX of Denmark, as well as nobles such as Edward Windsor, grandson of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. Bullingdon was the club for bad boys from Oxford who trashed restaurants because they could afford it, like the Libertines in the series.

Through a flashback, the viewer comes across some privileged young men who despise and abuse women, some libertines who have grown up covering each other’s bruises. So until now. anatomy of a scandal hooks, forces us to reflect on the machismo that prevails in society, the abuse of power and the reason for justifying infidelity.

of all the characters, Sophie Whitehouse, the gored woman, is the one who undergoes a surprising evolution. Sienna Miller is the best of the series. Miller is not Sophie. She is liberal where Sophie is conservative, she is expressive where Sophie is constrained. Sophie is the perfect politician’s wife, but over time betrayal and frustration give way to a true survivor.

anatomy of a scandal only have one problem, does not find the right peg when dealing with the relationship between power, manipulation and consent. He approaches these issues so lightly and so inaccurately that the issues of sexual assault and rape blur out of existence. The way of telling it or the way of expressing it is not convincing. There are plans that are left over, visual metaphors that do not contribute anything and that have caused specialized critics to bait the series.

Despite its flaws, anatomy of a scandal He lets himself be seen as the guilty pleasure that he is. The guilty pleasure that leads us straight to escape. What more could you want?